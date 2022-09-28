TG4 to launch Irish language children’s channel Cúla4

A new Irish language children’s channel, Cúla4, has been approved for TG4, Arts Minister Catherine Martin announced today.

The channel will seek to build on the TV station’s Cúla4 programming and will cost €3.2m.

Cúla4 will include a children’s news service, entertainment and education content, drama and Irish animation.

Ms Martin said the new channel “will reflect the diverse backgrounds of children living in all parts of Ireland, but particularly in Gaeltacht and Irish speaking communities”.

TG4 announced last year that it intended to establish a dedicated children's channel and work began on Cúla4 earlier this year.

The channel will be managed by Karina Feirtéar while Niamh Ní Chróinín is the new presenter of Cúla4 and will act as a youth ambassador for TG4 representing Cúla4 at public events and functions, on-screen as Cúla4’s presenter and as Cúla4’s cross-platform voice.

“Cúla4 will continue to increase the provision of programming for children from the independent production sector with new content in the schedule, and on non-linear platforms aimed at children,” TG4 said.

Ms Martin said the investment in the new channel “underpins the Government’s commitment to delivering on the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030, but is a further boost to the Irish language creative sector”.

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont said TG4 - and the Irish language media and other Irish language arts organisations - play “an important role in promoting the identity and enrichment of Irish communities and in supporting the transmission of the Irish language from generation to generation”.

“We also need to think about how children will develop the abilities and creativity they need. Media is vital to the development of children's understanding, attitudes and participation in society. We need to serve children and young people in safe spaces with trusted content.

“Public service broadcasters have a special role in this respect but Irish language media face an additional challenge as they compete for audiences in a global and predominantly English language media market.

“If the Irish language media are not supported and if they are not visible, prominent and attractive, there is a risk that they will lose relevance, especially for young Irish audiences who are growing up in a global media environment.

"Now more than ever, TG4 must increase the relevance of Irish language content and serve and encourage the young audience who will determine the future of Irish as a community language. We must enrich TG4's services for children, strengthen children's relationship with TG4 and, with that, sustain their relationship with the Irish language,” Mr Esselmont said.

