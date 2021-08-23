TG4 announces autumn schedule as director general criticises state’s ‘lack of ambition’ in supporting Irish language

TG4 has launched its new autumn schedule of programming, as the station’s director general Alan Esslemont hit out at the state’s “lack of ambition” and “monolithic” approach to supporting Irish-language communities and media.

Among the offerings in the new season schedule is a documentary series surrounding the treatment of whistleblowers in Ireland.

Documentary series Misneach shows the treatment of whistleblowers in Ireland, who have “bravely taken a stand against wrongdoing in the workplace”.

The autumn schedule of the channel was released today with a year-long look at Dublin Bay, one of Ireland’s most iconic and unique ecosystems, is also explored in An Cuan.

Also featuring on the autumn roster is Go mBeirimid Beo, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, and is a tongue-in-cheek look at apocalypses past, present and future, and how we as a nation have prepared for them.

History documentary Áille ar Airgead follows the lives of two remarkable women - Mary Cunningham from the Donegal Gaeltacht who became the face of America’s Golden Dollar, and Hazel Lavery, born in the United States, who graced the first banknote of independent Ireland.

Violet Gibson – An tÉireannach Mná a Lámhach Mussolini tells the story of the Irish woman who almost assassinated the Italian dictator. Colm Cille An Naomh Dána will celebrate the birth of the revered but troublemaker saint who was born 1500 years ago.

Hector Ó hEochagáin will also meet the new Irish who now call Ireland home in Hector Éire Nua.

Sustainable fashion features in new entertainment series Éadaí SOS presented by newcomers Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Proinsias Ó Coinn, while ladies’ club footballers from around the country will be put to the test in this season’s Underdogs.

The search for a young Eurovision star to represent Ireland in Paris in Junior Eurovision will be presented by Louise Cantillon.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 will award recipients of Gradam Ceoil on Halloween night to mark the 25th anniversary of TG4 with a gala event in Belfast. Daniel O’Donnell will pay homage to queen of Irish country music Philomena Begley, who is 60 years on the road this year, in the new season of Opry le Daniel.

TG4 will also show 26 games from the new United Rugby Championship on Rugbaí Beo which begins at the end of September.

For the first time ever, TG4 will have live coverage of the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Rugby Series on Rugbaí na mBan Beo. GAA Beo will continue its coverage from GAA County Football and Hurling Club Championship and the AIB Provincial Club Championships.

Compelling drama this autumn on TG4 include Stateless, co-created by and starring Cate Blanchett, about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention centre in the middle of the Australian desert. And Academy Award and BAFTA winner Steve Mc Queen’s first project for television, Small Axe, tells the story of London’s West Indian community of Notting Hill.

Alan Esslemont, director general of TG4, said: “On October 31 this year, TG4 will celebrate our 25th birthday and can reflect with some satisfaction that our programmes have brought a genuine ‘súil eile’ to Irish broadcasting and that the station’s brand has been instrumental in bringing about a change of image for the Irish language.

“I’d especially like to thank and congratulate all of our partners working in the independent audiovisual industry, whose imagination and creativity have underpinned TG4’s success over the last quarter century and whose latest work we are celebrating at our autumn launch.

“However, when compared to the way Welsh is supported in Wales, the Irish state continues to display a clear lack of ambition for the Irish-speaking communities and for Irish language media. The present Public Service Media ecosystem in Ireland is monolithic. PSM in Ireland after the pandemic needs to be sustainable but it also needs more diversity and plurality.”

"TG4’s Post-Covid Vision document outlines how all the state-funded audiovisual agencies, RTÉ, TG4, Screen Ireland and BAI, can be supported in a fairer, more balanced way and drive a more diverse and less centralised public media ecosystem,” Mr Esslemont said.