IT'S been billed as making Love Island UK look "like kindergarten" by one of the contestants, but Love Island Australia got more of a lukewarm reception from Irish viewers.

Ten per cent fewer viewers tune in to first episode of Love Island Australia than first episode of UK version

The first episode of the Australian series made its debut on 3e on Monday night and was watched by an average of 91,000 viewers.

This represented a 10pc share of the viewing audience and a 20pc share of those aged between 15-44, its target demographic.

Viewers watched as the first crop of singletons entered the Majorca villa, with the female contestants tasked with stepping forward if they wanted to partner up with any of the men who entered the villa individually.

However, with high drama taking place on the British series, also taking place in Majorca, viewers can be forgiven for focusing their attention on the UK show as it nears its finale.

Some 201,000 viewers tuned in for Monday night's episode of Love Island UK, a 15.5pc share for the audience and a 31pc share of 15-44-year-olds.

The British version has been one of the most talked about shows of the summer, consistently drawing high ratings for TV3's sister station.

Just over 105,100 people watched the first episode on 3e this year.

Viewership has gradually increased over the last few weeks as the drama in the house has risen to an all-time high.

The second was watched by 107,000 viewers while 116,000 saw the third.

Monday night's episode saw the remaining boys undergo a lie detector test, with the girls asking them the questions.

The results saw tension between fan favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Dani asked her other half if he was only with her because her father is EastEnders star Danny Dyer. He said "no" and the test determined he was lying.

The fall out between the two continued in last night's episode as Dani questioned the future she will have with Jack.

"I just want him to understand where I'm coming from. I'm p****d off with him and I never am. I'm just hurt, I am hurt with Jack," she said while also telling the other girls that she couldn't be with a liar.

However, having slept on it, Dani ended up having a change of heart and told how she wanted to fix things with Jack.

Love Island UK airs weeknights and Sundays on 3e at 9pm. Love Island Australia airs at 10.05pm on 3e.

