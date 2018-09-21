Kerri-Ann Bishop's murder this week on Fair City had quite an effect on fans of the ditzy Carrigstown hairdresser.

Teetotal Fair City fan (76) so upset over Kerri-Ann's death she went to bed with a glass of wine - Jenny Dixon

Actress Jenny Dixon said her phone hadn't stopping hopping since her final episode aired - with one woman saying her teetotal mother had taken to bed with a glass of wine because she was so upset.

Jenny told Independent.ie the supportive messages she received on Wednesday night had made the reality of Kerri-Ann's departure from the long-running soap hit home for her as she had been "holding up" until her phone went off in the wake of her exit.

"It wasn't 'til afterwards when I came out when I started getting phone calls, tweets, and messages that I started to go, 'Oh...' Then I got overcome. I was holding it together so good.

Jenny Dixon at the Irish Premiere screening of Tomb Raider at Cineworld, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"There is a mix of emotions. I actually didn't anticipate getting so emotional.

"I got a message [from a woman] saying that her mother had gone to bed with a glass of wine, her 76-year-old mother who doesn't even drink and she is so upset, and I was like, 'I can't take it!' There was such an outpouring," she added.

Jenny said that while Kerri-Ann's dramatic end was the last fans saw of the character, she had been able to film the last scene before wrapping up other Kerri-Ann scenes and so her last day on set wasn't as grisly as her character's.

"Because we don't do things in order, we didn't do the stunt on my final day, it was done earlier in the week.

"We had just done the launch for RTE's new season and it was kind of a day of celebration, the actual workload was lighter - so the last day was nice because a lot of the heavier work had been done earlier in the week," she said.

Despite Kerri-Ann murdering Karen O'Neill on the soap, Jenny said the new mum was still a fans' favourite.

"People kind of have her back and say, 'she didn't mean it' and 'I still think she didn't do it', 'she wasn't in her right mind, it was self-defence'.

"Because we never saw it happen and the viewers have followed the good that Kerri-Ann's done and how there hasn't been that element, they wanted to figure out how she could get out of this," she said.

As for what's next for the actress, she has an agent in America and has also had "interesting" meetings since wrapping up the soap.

One show that might tickle her fancy is the popular Dancing With The Stars, as Jenny learned a few steps as Baby in a production of Dirty Dancing two years ago.

"I'd love to become better at dancing. I think it is a lovely skill to have, so I'd not say no. It is a beautiful show, it's very artistic and very creative," she said.

"I did a musical before where I played Baby, a small-budget show, and I loved that because you had a character learning how to dance, which was like me in real life, and my co-star was actually from a boy band so he was a great dancer, but he didn't have much acting - so we coached each other and it was a nice way to experience it."

Jenny also has a wedding to plan, after long-term boyfriend TD Tom Neville popped the question while the couple enjoyed a recent romantic holiday in Italy.

