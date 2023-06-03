Teen Meath magician Cillian O’Connor through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Irish teenage magician Cillian O'Connor has made it through to the Britain’s Got Talent grand final.

The Meath boy (13) wowed judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli with his double illusion in last night’s semi-final.

Cillian made it straight through to tomorrow night’s final by winning the public vote, and speaking afterwards he said: “I'm feeling brilliant… I'm thanking my family over there [in the audience] and the entire audience."

Meath magician Cillian O'Connor (14) wows Britain's Got Talent judges and wins semi-final

Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were left scratching their heads in amazement again last night. Cillian once again proved his mastery of the ‘prestige’, as he made a handkerchief – that Simon Cowell had written the word ‘dog’ on – disappear, before making it reappear inside a hollowed out apple that Bruno Tonioli was holding.

“I sometimes bring an apple into school for my favourite teacher, Mrs Kirwan, because she always makes me feel like I belong,” Cillian said.

"Bruno, there’s something inside the apple. Simon, please remove it from the inside of the apple. Hold it high in the air. There is only one way to prove if this is your hanky, ‘dog’.

”Mrs Kirwan always tells us, if you truly believe anything is possible. Simon, your magic word dog."

During his first appearance on the talent show in April, Cillian, who has autism and dyspraxia, touched the hearts of millions of viewers while discussing how magic gave him the courage to interact with others.

He made reference to the difference magic has made in his life while performing an astounding second trick last night.

The schoolboy vanished on stage in a plume of smoke an sparkles and reappeared a few minutes later an empty box that was brought on stage by the show’s hosts Ant and Dec.

"With the help of my friends, Ant and Dec, I would like to perform one last piece of magic for you. Please can you make your way on stage and turn the box the right way up… I used to be on the outside looking in, but now I’m on the inside looking out,” Cillian said before popping of the box, much to everyone’s surprise.

Judge Amanda Holden said the audience’s reaction to the performance “ says it all”.

"Your confidence has shot through the roof. That performance was so skillful and so brilliant. I am literally at a loss for words. It was an incredible performance. There was so much to it. I mean, there's like three for the price of one in there."

“There's something about you. I don't know what I like more, whether it's your magic or the reaction on your face afterwards. But it's just the most amazing thing. Really. So happy for you. You're so good at what you do. Really. Amazing,” Simon Cowell added.

Cillian lives in Donacarney, near Mornington, with parents Elaine and Richie and younger sister Casey. He is in school at Drogheda Grammar.

Speaking to Independent.ie ahead of last night’s semi-final, he said anything beyond the initial round was a “bonus”, but he dreams of being crowned this year’s champion.

“I would cry for about 10 minutes straight if I won the competition… It would be an amazing achievement to win Britain’s Got Talent and to perform at the Royal Variety Show,” he said.

This year’s grand final will be air on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7.30pm tomorrow evening. As well earning a spot at the Royal Variety Show, the overall winner will also receive the £250,000 prize.

Cillian will compete against dancers Lillianna Clifton and Musa Motha; dance group Ghetto Kids; singers Travis George, Amy Lou, Malakai and Olivia Lynes; acrobats Duo Odyssey and comic Viggo Venn – while one wildcard finalist has been to announced.