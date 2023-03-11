Ted Lasso is back – Here’s all you need to know about season three of the hit Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis

Believe the hype. Ted Lasso, the jolly, wise-cracking soccer coach from Wichita, Kansas has finally made it back to the Premier League. In other words, it’s time to welcome everyone’s favourite feel-good sports comedy back into our lives. It’s been a while. Here’s what we can expect from season three of Jason Sudeikis’s Emmy Award-winning smash hit…

When does Ted Lasso season three begin, and where can I watch it?

After a year-and-a-half wait, season three of Ted Lasso premieres next Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+. The good news is that we’re getting 12 episodes. The bad news, in case you were planning an epic binge, is that it will roll out on a weekly basis. That’s one episode per week, which means it will be May 31 before we know how this thing ends. Bummer.

Is this the final season of Ted Lasso?

Maybe. Here is what we know: everyone involved in this show has said from the start that Ted Lasso would follow a three-season arc. Some of the cast members and writers, including Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, have hinted that the end is nigh, and that this latest season was designed, from the outset, as a final chapter.

The folks at Apple TV+ have yet to confirm. Speaking to Deadline this week, main man Jason Sudeikis – who developed the series alongside Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly – finally addressed the conversation.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” said Sudeikis. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering.” Cryptic stuff, and there are rumours, too, of potential spin-offs…

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso', which returns on March 15. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso', which returns on March 15. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+.

Which Ted Lasso cast members are returning?

All of them. Sudeikis is back, obviously (the show wouldn’t work without him), so you can expect another round of endearing, goofball charm from television’s funniest fish out of water. Waddingham and Goldstein return, respectively, as AFC Richmond’s arse-kicking owner Rebecca Welton and its new, no-nonsense assistant coach, Roy Kent.

Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and the wonderful Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) are all in there – and let’s not forget Nick Mohammed’s Nathan Shelley. Last time we saw Nate, he had accepted a coaching position at West Ham United. Indeed, that means he’s now working for Rebecca’s wicked ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head). This might not end well.

Elsewhere, newcomers Becky Ann Baker (playing Ted’s mum) and Jodi Balfour (a “charming venture capitalist”) join the fold.

What do we know about the plot?

The trailer gives little away. There are clues, perhaps, in the soundtrack. “You can’t always get what you want,” sings Mick Jagger, over images of Ted’s AFC Richmond facing off against Nate’s West Ham. The official synopsis mentions something about Coach Lasso’s “issues back home”.

Meanwhile, a newly promoted Richmond struggle to keep afloat in the Premier League, the Rebecca and Rupert war wages on and PR honcho Keeley is beginning to feel the heat. But what’s the story with Keeley and Roy? Will Sam and Rebecca find a way to make things work? Is there a way back for naughty Nate? Time will tell.

Will Ted Lasso’s club win the Premier League?

Wouldn’t that be something. You might recall a scene towards the end of season one when Rebecca and Ted begin to outline their grand plan. Keep the loveable American manager on board (check). Oversee a triumphant league promotion (check). And, if it’s not too much trouble, says Ted, climb the table and “win the whole f***in’ thing”. We believe in you, coach. Let the games begin.

Ted Lasso: Season Three premieres next Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.