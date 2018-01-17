Just when you're starting to wonder if First Dates Ireland has lost its touch with a preponderance of wannabe TV stars and obnoxious teens, along comes a couple like Tara and Eoin.

Tara and Eoin gave us hope on First Dates Ireland last night but has it been happy ever after for these two 'kaypers'?

On the second episode of the new series on RTE 2 on Tuesday night, Eoin from Laois and Tara from Tallaght were the only couple to really hit it off.

More than that, though, they captured the hearts of viewers who were really rooting for them after a lovely date which ran the gamut of emotions from sadness to hilarity and everything in between. Student nurse Tara revealed to insurance man Eoin that she had lost her partner Paul suddenly to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in 2012, just three months after they had lost their baby daughter.

"I haven't dated since then," she told Eoin. "This is kind of my first outing since them. I'm only starting to build myself back up again." Eoin also opened up to Tara about the fact that after his friend died suddenly he moved to Vancouver to start a new life only to return a year later after he learned he had a two year old son he had never met.

But they had the banter too. "What's your road frontage like?" she asked

"Not enough!" he replied. They also bonded over a mutual love of hurling which prompted Eoin to declare, "As the Laois man said to the girl from Dublin, 'How are ya kaypin?'"

As the man from the midlands said to the girl from Tallaght...#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/AIlMajIEpt — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 16, 2018 Sure it could not have gone better. They even shared a kiss at the end and went on Doyles and had a second date...

Loved them RT @RTE2: And the night ends with a match for Tara and Eoin! 😍 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/eEITFz5XfN — karen (@irishcaskettfan) January 16, 2018 To Doyles!



After the restaurant, Tara & Eoin continued their date long into the night.



See how they got on over on the @RTÉ2 Instagram story.https://t.co/MyobS2rsol pic.twitter.com/QB3yF281bR — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 16, 2018 Viewers were smitten by them and never has a First Dates couple inspired as many well wishes...

However, it wasn't good news on the romance front. "We're still chatting, we're still chatting, nothing intimate the last few months but we're good freinds," said Eoin. "Tara is a lovely girl and I think she's a great girl to be honest."

Tubridy asked if he should file their relationship under "just good friends" and unfortunately that's where Eoin said they stand. "It's not quite the First Date people might have hoped for," said Tubridy, voicing the abject sense of loss and disappointment viewers are undoubtedly now feeling.

Online Editors