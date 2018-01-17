Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 17 January 2018

Tara and Eoin gave us hope on First Dates Ireland last night but has it been happy ever after for these two 'kaypers'?

Tara and Eoin on First Dates Ireland. PIC: RTE
Tara and Eoin on First Dates Ireland. PIC: RTE
Tara and Eoin got on like a house on fire on First Dates Ireland. PIC: RTE 2
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Just when you're starting to wonder if First Dates Ireland has lost its touch with a preponderance of wannabe TV stars and obnoxious teens, along comes a couple like Tara and Eoin.

On the second episode of the new series on RTE 2 on Tuesday night, Eoin from Laois and Tara from Tallaght were the only couple to really hit it off.

More than that, though, they captured the hearts of viewers who were really rooting for them after a lovely date which ran the gamut of emotions from sadness to hilarity and everything in between.

Student nurse Tara revealed to insurance man Eoin that she had lost her partner Paul suddenly to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in 2012, just three months after they had lost their baby daughter.

"I haven't dated since then," she told Eoin.  "This is kind of my first outing since them.  I'm only starting to build myself back up again."

Eoin also opened up to Tara about the fact that after his friend died suddenly he moved to Vancouver to start a new life only to return a year later after he learned he had a two year old son he had never met.

But they had the banter too.

"What's your road frontage like?" she asked 

"Not enough!" he replied.

They also bonded over a mutual love of hurling which prompted Eoin to declare, "As the Laois man said to the girl from Dublin, 'How are ya kaypin?'"

Sure it could not have gone better.  They even shared a kiss at the end and went on Doyles and had a second date...

t and e 3.jpg
t and e 4.jpg

Viewers were smitten by them and never has a First Dates couple inspired as many well wishes...

But did Tara and Eoin make it to that third date?  Are they planning to get hitched as I type?  The nation needs to know, and Eoin revealed everything to Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1 this morning...

Speaking about their snog at the end of their date, he said, "It was a spontaneous move, it was both mutual, we were both happy enough!"

However, it wasn't good news on the romance front.

"We're still chatting, we're still chatting, nothing intimate the last few months but we're good freinds," said Eoin.  "Tara is a lovely girl and I think she's a great girl to be honest."

Tubridy asked if he should file their relationship under "just good friends" and unfortunately that's where Eoin said they stand.

"It's not quite the First Date people might have hoped for," said Tubridy, voicing the abject sense of loss and disappointment viewers are undoubtedly now feeling.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment