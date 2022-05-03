Talking Pictures channel deserves praise for its virtual museum of TV

The Saint, starring Roger Moore as Simon Templar, is the latest classic series to be added to Talking Pictures TV’s line-up

Americans have always loved their vintage television. The US has a multitude of nostalgia channels, some of which have been on the go for decades and remain enormously popular.

If people want to watch black-and-white variety shows and sitcoms from the 1950s “Golden Age” of American television, Westerns and spy capers from the 60s, or cop shows and medical dramas from the 70s, 80s and 90s, they know where to find them.

Most of these channels are owned by the mainstream US networks, and therefore have a vast archive of material to draw from.

Generations of American viewers being repeatedly exposed to old TV shows is undoubtedly a factor in why some series, such as The Honeymooners, I Love Lucy and Bonanza, have grown into beloved cultural institutions in the US.

Broadcasters on this side of the world have never been quite as enthusiastic about old television. Its true that a few channels deal exclusively in programmes from yesteryear; in most cases, however, the selection is narrow, unimaginative and fatally repetitive.

The Sony-owned Great! TV (a misnomer if ever there was one), which shows old American series, offers plenty of Murder, She Wrote, Highway to Heaven, Charlie’s Angels, Hart to Hart and M*A*S*H, but not much of anything else.

The schedule of vintage comedy channel Gold, owned by BBC Studios, is overwhelmingly dominated by Only Fools and Horses and Dad’s Army. While I like both of those enormously, I don’t particularly want to watch the same dozen or so episodes over and over again, month after month, year after year.

We may complain about the number of repeats on television, yet most of us would relish the chance to revisit old series that we haven’t seen in years. But the more atomised television becomes, the harder it is for viewers to connect with its past. Faced with daunting competition from the streaming services, terrestrial broadcasters’ response has been to set up streamers of their own, offering exclusive content and, crucially, a vast range of material from their back catalogues.

Countless classic BBC and ITV series, which in a different era would have been repeated as a matter of course, are now available only on the broadcasters’ joint streaming service Britbox.

If viewers in Britain want to see, say, the magnificent 90s miniseries Our Friends in the North, which launched the careers of Daniel Craig, Christopher Eccleston, Gina McKee and Mark Strong, they have to take out a Britbox subscription — an option that’s not available in Ireland.

Video of the Day

So it’s still possible to enjoy some cracking television from the past, provided you live in Britain and can pay for the privilege. Thank goodness, then, for Talking Pictures TV, which is the only free-to-air nostalgia channel worthy of the description. The feelgood story of TPTV, which is owned by the Cronin family and run from their home in Watford, has been well-aired, both in this column and elsewhere.

But in the last few years the story has grown even more interesting. The original intention of TPTV was to provide a platform for the kind of vintage films, from Hollywood classics of the 30s, 40s and 50s to less well-known B-movies, that the BBC and Channel 4 no longer seemed interested in showing. It continues to do that, adding to its library many unjustly overlooked films from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Its Friday night cult horror slot Cellar Club slot, hosted by Caroline Munro, is the closest thing television has to a reincarnated Moviedrome.

But it’s gradually expanded its remit to take in vintage television, too, showing classic British series including A Family at War, Callan, Public Eye, Van Der Valk, Upstairs, Downstairs, Rumpole of the Bailey, Secret Army, Widows and more, as well as a string of American TV gems, including classic sci-fi anthology The Outer Limits.

Its latest acquisition is the rarely-shown black-and-white episodes of The Saint, starring Roger Moore, showing at 6pm on Sundays.

Talking Pictures TV is now more than just a nostalgia channel; it’s become a vibrant TV museum that provides a cherished link to the medium’s past.