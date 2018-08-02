Dale Winton’s cause of death has been confirmed as natural causes.

Dale Winton’s cause of death has been confirmed as natural causes.

Supermarket Sweep star Dale Winton’s cause of death has been confirmed as natural causes

The former ‘Supermarket Sweep’ host passed away in April this year at the age of 62, and just over three months after his death, the coroner investigating his passing has confirmed that the star died of “natural causes”.

His agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement: "That the coroner investigating the death of Dale Winton has found death by natural causes”.

The television star was laid to rest the month after his passing on what would have been his 63rd birthday, in a touching ceremony which was attended by several celebrities including Piers Morgan, Gloria Hunniford, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Tony Blackburn, Anthea Turner, and Vanessa Feltz.

Taking to Twitter after the funeral, Piers wrote: "Wonderful service to celebrate the extraordinary life of Dale Winton.

“Plenty of fun amid the sadness, just as he would have wanted.

“RIP Dale, you brightened up a lot of lives on & off screen. (sic)”

David and Martine McCutcheon both gave readings at the Humanist service, and boy band Blue and Claire Sweeney performed.

Claire sang Cilla Black song 'Alfie' and Dusty Springfield hit 'Going Back', while Blue - made up of Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa - performed their tune 'One Love'.

Afterwards, Duncan wrote on Twitter: "Was such a honour to of sung with my boys today for #dalewinton funeral. He was such an amazing and gorgeous man inside and out who will be truly missed. RIP Dale Xxx (sic)”

At the time of his passing, police had claimed his death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

And following his passing, radio DJ Steve Allen admitted he felt "quite happy" for the TV legend, claiming the presenter had not been "in a good place" for a while, but would be enjoying the outpouring of love for him following his passing.

He said: "He didn't like the ageing process. He used to say to me 'I've had enough' and I used to say 'Oh, you've got loads of things'.

"I'm actually quite happy for him. I know that sounds quite bizarre and I should explain. I don't think he'd been in a good place for a long, long time. He would be so thrilled at the coverage.

"I feel happy for him that he's in a place now where he's probably going to be eternally young. He won't age any more."

Online Editors