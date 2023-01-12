Succession star Brian Cox is set to appear on this Friday’s episode of the Late Late Show.

The Scottish actor was due to appear on the programme in September but the interview was postponed at the last minute, due to what was described at the time as “unforeseen circumstances”.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy confirmed that the chat with Cox will go ahead this week in a post on his private Instagram account.

Sharing a picture of Cox’ autobiography, ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’, Tubridy wrote: “Doing my homework ahead of meeting the great Brian Cox on The Late Late Show this Friday. Fascinating man with an epic story.”

76-year-old Cox began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1980s and has appeared in over 50 feature films since then including The Bourne Supremacy, Zodiac and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

He has enjoyed a career renaissance since joining the cast of the hugely successful HBO drama Succession in 2018.

The series follows the ‘Roy’ family as they struggle to keep control of their media empire.

Cox has received widespread praise for portrayal of the family’s patriarch ‘Logan Roy’, who appears to get as much joy from pitting his children against each other as he does from crushing rival businesses.

Cox was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for the role in 2020.

The series is due to return for a fourth season but HBO has not issued an official release date.