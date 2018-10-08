Strictly Curse: Seann and Katya apologise for ‘one-off mistake’ after kissing snap
The pair, who have partners, were pictured kissing after a night out.
Comedian Seann Walsh has apologised after he was photographed kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones, saying it was a “one-off drunken mistake”.
Photographs in The Sun showed the pair locking lips and dancing in the street on a night out, with an onlooker claiming they were “snogging like a pair of teenagers”.
Both have now addressed the images in separate messages on Twitter, saying they made a mistake.
Walsh, who is dating actress Rebecca Humphries, posted: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.
“This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”
Jones, 29, who has been married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones since 2013, said it was not a reflection of her marriage.
“I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions,” she tweeted.
“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.
“I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”
Walsh, 32, and Jones are set to continue to dance together on the BBC show, where so far their routines have included a jive and a paso doble to the Matrix theme tune.
