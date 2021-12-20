Strictly Come Dancing: Judge Motsi Mabuse responds to viewer backlash after final

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has responded to claims she wasn’t happy that Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won this yeasr’s series.

The EastEnders star and her professional partner were named the winners of the 2021 show, beating runners up John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe.

Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf, had been a fan-favourite throughout the series, with many viewers inspired by her participation on the show.

But some social media users felt that Mabuse, a judge on the BBC competition, was not happy for the winners.

“@MOTSI_MABUSE did not look happy with results, thank God judges did not get the vote, best couple ever on @bbcstrictly love you @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1,” tweeted one person.

Another shared: “You can’t hide what you actually thought on Saturday Misti [sic]! Yr [sic] expression said it all. Super false eh!!!!”

Mabuse shut down the criticism on Twitter, posting: “Even after such an emotional and fantastic final, people still will find a way for hate! Imagine sitting in the living room and interpreting this?? It’s a shame!

“Thank you for all the love and support I received they override this comment by the thousands.”

Many of Mabuse’s fans had quickly jumped to her defence, with one writing: “You just looked emotional to me!

“You are the most positive and encouraging of all the judges! People always have to find something to moan about.”