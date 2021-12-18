Winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the glitterball trophy during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. (Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been crowned champions of this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

For their final dance of the series, the pair performed a Romeo and Juliet-inspired showdance to The Rose by Bette Middler.

Shirley Ballas said: "She's melted my heart, the love you have for dance and for each other will last a lifetime. It will leave a mark on my heart forever, thank you for doing this competition."

Anton Du Beke held back tears as he said: "I can't speak, it's so beautiful. Forgive me for not looking at you or I will cry."

Craig Revel Horwood added: "I don't know how I would make a decision tonight so I'm glad I'm not."

They received a combined score of 40.

Reacting to their win, Mr Pernice said: "Incredible. I have to say thank you to this beautiful young lady who made all my dreams come true.

"It took me seven years to get that thing and you became the best dancer, the best teammate I could have asked for, you are a dream so thank you for everything."

Ms Rose Ayling-Ellis told him: "I just want to say you're so amazing, you pushed me to believe in myself more than I believed in myself.

"You're an incredible teacher and a wonderful friend and we have gone through a lot, and I just want you to know you've always got a piece of my heart."