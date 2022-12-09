Streaming wars: Apple TV+ biting above its weight with top-quality shows

Fact-based miniseries Black Bird, with Paul Walter Hauser (on left) and Taron Egerton, was one of the finest dramas of 2022

It sounds absurd to describe the biggest technology company in the world as an underdog, yet that’s the curious position Apple finds itself in with regard to the streaming wars.

Three years after its launch, Apple TV+ is still lagging far behind its main competitors in terms of global subscribers. The most up-to-date information puts the figure at 75 million. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Only around 25 million of those are actual paying customers; the rest access the service for nothing through various promotions. For example, anyone who buys a new Apple device automatically gets Apple TV+ free for three months (it used to be a year).

Disney has 235 million paying subscribers, meaning it’s now overtaken Netflix (223 million) and Amazon Prime Video (200 million). Again, though, the numbers paint a misleading picture.

That 235 million includes not just Disney+ but also the company’s other two streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, neither of them available outside the US. Take them out of the equation and the number for Disney+ is 165 million.

On paper, poor Apple TV+ — that’s a figurative “poor”, not a literal one — is also being trampled by the new(ish) kid on the streaming block, Paramount+, on 48 million subscribers. Then again, this figure doesn’t tell us how many of those get Paramount+ as a free add-on to another service.

If you pay for Sky Cinema, for instance, Paramount+ comes as part of the package. If you’re a basic Sky customer, you have to pay the regular subscription fee.

My apologies if your eyelids are drooping. There are few things more tedious than being bombarded with numbers.

The reality is most of us couldn’t care less how many subscribers the streamers have, or which of them is winning the battle for the hearts, minds and wallets of the consumers.

The only thing that matters is the thing that always matters with TV: the quality. If you’d asked me a couple of years ago which streamer scores highest on quality, the answer certainly wouldn’t have been Apple TV+.

Its content in the beginning was scant. The supposed flagship series The Morning Show, assembled at enormous expense (you don’t lure Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell onto the same set by laying a trail of peanuts), turned out to be a lumbering, leaky vessel with a distinct odour of vanity project emanating from its funnels.

To be honest, if I hadn’t needed Apple TV+ for my job, I most likely wouldn’t have taken out a subscription after my free year was up. Two things happened to turn the fledgling streamer’s fortunes around: Covid-19 and Ted Lasso.

The pandemic struck, shutting down television and film production worldwide and forcing Apple to resort to buying in content while work its own projects stalled.

The gentle fish-out-of-water comedy with Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach who’s hired as manager of an English football club became a surprise lockdown hit and the streamer’s defining series.

Fast-forward a couple of years and the streaming landscape has changed dramatically. The overpriced Netflix has lost its way. Its exhausting obsession with lurid true-crime documentaries and bloated fantasy/horror series aimed at binge-watching teenagers — who usually aren’t the ones in the household paying for the monthly subscription — is driving away customers who signed up for the service for the kind of grown-up quality television it made in its early years.

Amazon Prime Video is better, yet it’s still obsessed with subscriber numbers, algorithms and first-week numbers.

Apple TV+ will never be as big as those two or as Disney+, which has a vast library of content none of the other streamers can match. In comparison, it feels almost like a boutique streamer.

But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in discernment. Series like Slow Horses, Black Bird (my two personal favourites of 2022), For All Mankind, Bad Sisters, Severance, Five Days at Memorial, Shining Girls, Foundation and Pachinko don’t feel like they were made to pander to a demographic.

If you want quantity, the other streamers don’t disappoint. But there’s only one that’s currently prioritising quality.