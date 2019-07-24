Stefanie Preissner leads tributes to 'brilliant, lovely' actress Nika McGuigan who has died aged 33

Stefanie Preissner is leading tributes to Danika McGuigan following the actress's death.

Stefanie Preissner is leading tributes to Danika McGuigan following the actress's death.

Danika, known as Nika, passed away on Tuesday following a 'brief but brave battle' with cancer.

She was just 33.

Danika played Danielle in Can't Cope Won't Cope, which was written by Stefanie, and which ran on RTE for two seasons in 2016 and 2018.

The writer paid tribute on Twitter, "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nika McGuigan- the brilliant, lovely, Danielle in Can’t Cope Won’t Cope wouldn’t have been the same without her. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Xxx"

The Lisa Richards talent agency also shared a statement, "Everyone at Lisa Richards is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Nika McGuigan. She was a wonderfully gifted actress and our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Writer/director Niall McKay said he was "devastated" to hear the news, adding that she was "a great actress and a beautiful person".

Bow Street screen acting school also paid tribute to their former student.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Nika McGuigan’s untimely passing. She was one of our 1st students at The Factory & her unique talent, energy and smile was a constant inspiration. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to her family at this difficult time."

Casting director Louise Kiely said it was "heartbreaking news " and described Nika as a "lovely, talented lady".

As well as Can't Cope Won't Cope, Nika, who is the daughter of former boxer Barry McGuigan, also performed in Cathal Brady's film Wildfire and The Secret Scripture, which was directed by Jim Sheridan and also starred Rooney Mara.

In a statement, her family said they were devastated by her death which came "after a brief but brave battle".

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika "Nika" McGuigan," they wrote in the statement.

"After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family.

"As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika."

Online Editors