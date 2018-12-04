Starz picks up Dublin Murders TV series based on Tana French crime novels

Based on the first two novels in the Dublin Murder Squad crime series by Tana French - Into the Woods and Likeness - the eight part series is currently in production in Belfast and Dublin.

It has been adapted by Sarah Phelps and stars a host of homegrown talent including Killian Scott and Sarah Greene in the lead roles with Vikings star Moe Dunford, Love/Hate's Tom Vaughan Lawlor, Leah McNamara, Ian Kenny, Eugene O'Hare, Jonny Holden, Conleth Hill and Peter McDonald rounding out the cast.

Scott, most recently seen in The Commuter, plays detective Rob Reilly who, along with his partner Cassie Maddox (Greene, fresh from roles in Black 47 and Rosie) is tasked with investigating two murders in the city.

The BBC describes the series, which is set during the height of the Celtic Tiger, as a "dark psychological mystery with a tap root that drops deep down into Ireland’s past, foreshadows the future and brings insight to its present".

"The victims - a young talented ballerina who is found dead on an ancient stone altar; and a vivacious free-spirited woman, who is found stabbed in a roofless famine cottage - are seemingly unrelated, but as we will discover, are actually knitted together by powerful shared themes - the macabre ‘red in tooth and claw’ elements of both stories, and their heart-thumping psychological thriller qualities."

Reilly and Maddox's working relationship comes under pressure when, in the course of the investigation, elements of their pasts emerge that they would rather forget.

“I’m delighted to be cast in Dublin Murders," said Sarah Greene. "To work alongside such talented people as Killian Scott, and the entire creative team is a joy. The writing is brilliant and dark and it’s thrilling to give Tana French’s words a new life on screen through the wonderful Sarah Phelps.”

Killian Scott said, "I couldn’t be more delighted to join the creative team behind Dublin Murders. Sarah Phelps has beautifully adapted Tana French’s compelling novels into a complex and dark exploration of memory, identity and the potentially devastating consequences of pursuing truth. The chance to stumble into this world alongside the wonderful Sarah Greene and under the guidance of our brilliant directors.”

The series will be directed by Saul Dibb as well as John Hayes and Rebecca Gatward and is produced by Euston Films, Veritas Entertainment Group, and Element Pictures (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster).

Dublin Murders will air on RTE and BBC One in the UK next year. The deal with Starz will see it air in the US and Canada and across Europe.

The news of the US deal comes as hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls is picked up by US Netflix. The series, which was written by Lisa McGee, and became Channel 4's most successful original comedy since 2004, will land on the streaming service Stateside on December 21.

Meanwhile, Nightflyers, the US sci-fi TV series based on the novella by George R.R. Martin, starring Eoin Macken, and which was filmed at Troy Studios in Limerick, just premiered on SyFy in the US this week. It is also available to watch on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Online Editors