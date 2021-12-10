Stars of hit lockdown show Tiger King coming to Ireland for highly anticipated tour

Stars of the biggest TV lockdown hit from last year are heading to Ireland – the cast of Tiger King.

Joe Exotic is still locked up in jail and obviously can’t make it, while his nemesis Carole Baskin is busy running her animal park in Florida.

But several other big names from the memorable Netflix series are heading this way for an Irish tour in May which takes in Dublin, Belfast and Galway.

Among those coming are Kelci ‘Saff’ Saffery, who famously lost her arm after it was bitten off by a tiger in Joe’s zoo.

After six years in the US Army, Saff was able to fulfil his life-long passion for big cats by working for Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo for the next eight years, an experience that landed him a role in all seven episodes of the first series of Tiger King.

John Reinke, who is best remembered for having both legs amputated below the knee due to complications resulting from a zip line accident.

Reinke became the manager of GW Zoo and long-time friend of Joe Exotic.

John appeared in all seven episodes of Tiger King and it was apparent to everyone who watched the hit series that he was the glue that held GW Zoo together.

Joshua Dial. With a passion for politics and a huge heart, Josh took on his dream job as Joe Exotic’s campaign manager.

Even though his dream quickly became a traumatic nightmare, Josh’s tenacity to keep Joe Exotic on the path for the Governor’s office was more than admirable. Josh appeared in four episodes of Tiger King.

Video of the Day

Barbara Fisher, former employee of Doc Antle’s T.I.G.E.R.S. facility.

In Tiger King, Fisher claimed that she and Antle's other apprentices (mostly young women) had to live in squalor, get pitiful money, and many felt compelled to sleep with Antle in order to advance in his programme.

She claimed she was pressured by Antle into getting breast implants to work in his park, something he angrily denied.

The show features a 60-70 minute moderated discussion that will include never before seen videos, photos, and no-holds-barred stories. Then the cast interacts directly with the audience by participating in a question and answer session for 20-30 minutes.

The tour will be moderated by Toddy McComas.

Todd is a retired police detective and former US Marine turned stand-up comedian.

He’s best known in the U.S. from his time spent as a member of the Pat McAfee Show, Barstool Sports, Heartland Radio, and the Bob & Tom Show.

He’s currently the host of American shows 10-41 with Todd McComas, FUNTOWN, and 4 Life Podcast.

With CBS Television Studios’ announcement that Nicholas Cage will star as Joe Exotic in an eight episode TV Series expected to release later this year or early 2021, the second series of Tiger King just released on Neftlix and a Tiger King movie in the works, anticipation is building for Tiger King’s Irish tour.

Tickets priced from €35 including booking go on sale this Friday from ticketmaster.ie and local venues.

The dates are:

12th May 2022 - Leisureland Galway (Tickets available from ticketmaster.ie)

13th May 2022 - The Helix, Dublin (Tickets available from Helix Box office)

14th May 2022 - Ulster Hall (Tickets from Ulster Hall.co.uk)