'Stars may never fly to do chat shows again' - Graham Norton

CHAT show host Graham Norton (57) has said stars may never again fly around the world on the talk show circuit to promote their films.

The presenter regularly had line-ups of Hollywood's top A-listers on his famous red couch over the years, but he told Newstalk's The Pat Kenny Show yesterday that he doesn't know if celebrities will ever travel in the same way post Covid-19.

"Film stars may never fly around the world again promoting films because we've discovered you can sort of do it without leaving their house, so who wants to leave their house?" he said.

"Well, maybe a lot of people after lockdown."

AWFUL

The Cork star said he didn't enjoy filming The Graham Norton Show from his house in London at the height of quarantine.

"Working from home was awful," he said.

"It wasn't easy but now we are at least back in the studio and we have camera guys and sound guys, it's so much closer to normal.

"It's still not normal. There are 120 people in the audience spaced out, instead of 600, but it does feel much closer and I think for a viewer at home it feels much closer to the ordinary show."

Norton said his latest book Home Stretch, which is set in Ireland, begins with a dark tragic car crash.

"I noticed often the driver of those cars survived and I wondered what happened to that guy," he said.

"Your life has hardly begun and now you've killed your friends and you're in a small town and can never get past it."

He said he doesn't worry about his international readers getting the Irish references to items like Barry's Tea and club milks.

"In the last book, there was a joke about Maxi, Dick and Twink and my editor was kind of going, 'I don't get this joke', and I said 'you're not meant to get it', that's for Irish people, that one's for home."

