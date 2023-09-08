Spraoi, scéalta agus nuacht – Cúla4 goes live as first ever Irish language TV channel for children

The first ever Irish language children’s channel went live today, offering a range of entertainment, news, games and stories as Gaeilge, aimed at non-native and native speakers alike.

The new channel, Cúla4, launched by TG4 is aimed at 0-12 year olds to provide an entertaining and fun daily point of contact to the Irish language for children.

Free to air, the TV channel will feature entertainment, drama, a children’s news service, with a mix of home-produced programmes and acquired shows as well as educational Irish language programming.

The channel will be anchored by presenters Seosamh Mac Seoin, from Belfast, in the morning slot from 6am, Síle Ní Chonghaile, from Galway, presenting the educational zone from 9am, and Dubliner Niamh Ní Chróinín in the afternoon slot from 3pm for the older age groups.

In addition to the in-home viewing, there will also be a six-minute news service from Tuesday to Friday at 1.30pm hosted by Aisling Ní Dhonnabháin and Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin where schools will be able to tune in from their classrooms and keep up to date with the news of the day.

Programmes on Cúla4 include:

‘Anfa’, an action-oriented and high-energy game show based on the weather, produced by Fíbín Media.

'Uiscenauts' is a fun all action water-based game show produced by Abú Media

'Nuacht Cúla4' - News programme for young people covering local, national and international news.

'M’Ainm Mo Scéal' is a children’s series about the meaning and the stories associated with people’s names, produced by Ronin Films.

'Teach Spraoi' - Every week, a different group of children have two days to design and build their choice of playhouse, in this show produced by Macalla.

'Uisce Uisce' – A new series for children who love water activities, produced by Paper Owl Films.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin welcomed the new channel.

“Young people need to be able to visualise themselves achieving great things in all walks of life, and Cúla4 allows young people with Irish to see themselves represented on screen,” she said.

The minister allocated €3.3m of funding to support the development and launch of Cúla4, including the commissioning of programmes from the independent production sector.

Karina Feirtéar, channel manager of Cúla4, said the new channel ensures that Irish language content is more accessible for our younger audiences, and will “hopefully strengthen their engagement with it, as they are the future generation”.

“We developed a space for our audience to enjoy entertaining content when they like, and will continue to make sure that we represent our diverse audience as best we can by showcasing lives in Ireland today, through a fun and colourful experience - while immersing them in a living language, in the hope that they learn new things about the world around them through a medium they are used to,” she added.

TG4’s director general Alan Esslemont said that he believes “Ireland’s biggest single contribution to global diversity has been its ability to pass its own language from generation to generation as the living language of homes and communities.”

Cúla4 will air for 14 hours daily, from 6am until 8pm on Saorview - Channel 18, Channel 602 on Virgin Media, Sky 624 and Eir. Cúla4 will also be supported online via the player which is available at cula4.com and also the Cúla4 App.