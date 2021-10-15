There will be a special tribute to Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney on tonight’s Late Late Show.

Everyone from Mick Jagger to Sharon Shannon and Michael D Higgins have been paying tribute to the legendary uileann piper who passed away this week at the age of 83.

The musician was laid to rest today after a funeral in St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough, Co Wicklow, and tonight he will be honoured by Ryan Tubridy and guests on the Late Late.

Other guests on tonight’s couch include Angela Scanlon, as she talks about her new pregnancy news and her upcoming RTÉ chat show, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

Meanwhile, actor Liam Neeson will talk about his role as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine campaign.

And in a rare TV interview, In a rare television interview, Ireland and Munster rugby star Keith Earls, the second-highest try-scorer in the Ireland jersey, will talk about the reality of growing up in Moyross, Limerick, and his physical and mental battles during his time in professional rugby.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday 9.35pm

