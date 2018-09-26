Sons of Anarchy actor Paul John Vasquez has died aged 48

The actor was found dead at his father's home in San Jose, California in the early hours of Monday morning.

TMZ reports that he died of a suspected heart attack.

Vasquez joined Sons of Anarchy in its fourth season, playing Angel Ganz, and also played minor roles in series including 21 Jump Street, NYPD Blue, ER and CSI.

"This news has come as a surprise to us. Our hearts are heavy. He was a kind, creative and loving man. He will be missed," Vasquez's rep said in a statement to Fox News.

The actor was born and raised in San Jose and moved to Hollywood after graduating high school in 1988.

The news comes just three months after fellow Sons of Anarchy star Alan O'Neill, died at the age of 47.

