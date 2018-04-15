Praise poured in online for Paul McGrath’s appearance on RTÉ’S Ray D’Arcy show last night.

'Something in my eye...' - There was a lot of love for Paul McGrath on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night

The former footballer sat alongside his family in what became a tribute to his sporting career.

McGrath’s son Jordan said that when his father wore the Irish jersey, he wore it for “all the right reasons”. “He played with his heart and he gave his all when he wore it. He never left anything in the dressing room, he left it on the pitch, anything he got, and I think that’s why he’s loved.”

Former Ireland manager Eoin Hand said McGrath was a “natural athlete” that played with integrity. “He didn’t foul, he didn’t have to, he was too good,” he said.

The expression ‘it’s nice to be important; it’s more important to be nice’ is Paul McGrath, a wonderful ambassador for Ireland.” 'He played with his heart and he gave his all', Paul McGrath's sons talk about why they think their father is so loved. #raydarcyshow pic.twitter.com/kCJg3S78NR — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) April 14, 2018 The interview received positive reactions on Twitter, with many praising McGrath for his honesty and love of family.

Sports presenter and commentator Des Cahill said: “Something in my eye... I love the love for one of my all time favourite sportsmen”. One Twitter user said “I can’t explain why, but this entire Paul McGrath segment is just tugging at my heartstrings. It’s all very emotional and almost difficult to watch.”

Another said that watching the interview and “seeing his gorgeous sons and grandchildren is worth every penny of my TV licence”.

