Snow day! Save yourself from the Beast from the East and boredom with our top telly picks

If you're currently languishing in bed wondering what to do with your snow day off we have some TV-related suggestions to stave off boredom today and tomorrow...

The Revenant, Netflix Think you're struggling with the snow? Put things in perspective with Alejandro G. Iñárritu's stunning but gruelling western set in 1823 and based on a true story which sees Leonardo DiCaprio starring as frontiersman Hugh Glass who, after being mauled to near death by a bear, witnesses the murder of his son, is abandoned by his men, and battles for survival - and revenge. Not so bad being snowed in at home eh?

The Revenant movie review - 'DiCaprio's performance is intense, focused, extraordinary' Everest, Netflix Another one to enjoy from the comfort of your sofa today... Jason Clarke and Josh Brolin play two climbers from two expeditions who, on the morning of May 10, 1996, are heading for the summit of Mount Everest when a raging storm hits and leaves them battling for survival.

The Young Offenders, Netflix If you'd prefer some lighter fare the brilliant Cork-set comedy flick The Young Offenders is also available on Netflix. Even if you've already watched it, it's worth checking out again. Similarly, four absolutely brilliant episodes of the new TV series is available on RTE Player.

Cardboard Gangsters, Netflix Newly added to Netflix, Mark O'Connor's hard-hitting tale stars John Connors as the leader of a drugs gang in Darndale. They set out to climb the ladder into the big leagues but things begin to fall apart as not everyone in the area is willing to let them make it. It currently has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Seven Seconds, Netflix Netflix's latest Original is cold, cold, cold in more ways than one. The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in cold, cold Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth. It's bleak, and cold, and stars Clare Hope Ashitey and Regina King.

Mute, Netflix Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux star in this glossy futuristic thriller from director Duncan Jones, the man who brought us the brilliant Moon. The story revolves around a mute bartender who is searching for the love of his life who has disappeared. Reviews range wildly from 'disaster' to 'powerful' but hey, Alexander Skarsgard is in it, so it's worth a look.

The Crown, Netflix Perhaps you have eagerly awaited every single episode of the two seasons of this stylish Netflix series, but if not then lucky you - you can spend the entire day catching up so you can join the club panting for the arrival of season three (the release date of which has yet to be revealed). The first two seasons star Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II with the drama covering - in season one - the period from her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to her sister Princess Margaret's engagement to Peter Townsend breaking down in 1955 and - in the second season - the Suez Crisis in 1956 to the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. Thoroughly enjoyable thanks to the calibre of acting, directing and production.

Room to Improve, RTE Player Catch up on Sunday night's particularly brilliant Room to Improve which saw Dermot clashing with homeowner Suzy over the plans for her home with husband Dave. You can also catch up on the Majella and Daniel O'Donnell episode on RTE Player.

Room to Improve review: 'If it ain’t broke... why drive a wrecking ball through it?' This Morning, TV3, 10.30am Ireland AM is currently airing on TV3 with a repeat from 10.30am on be3, but if you'd prefer to venture beyond Ireland for your morning telly, ITV's This Morning (airing on TV3 from 10.30am) is pretty much always a winner. It might be daytime TV but you never know what Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will get up to and it boasts items ranging from the genuinely heartwarming to the hilarious to the downright risque for breakfast TV. Bring it on #BeastfromtheEast - we've got plenty of adjustable stools to keep us entertained! 😂 pic.twitter.com/LGRYSTVfPC — This Morning (@thismorning) February 27, 2018

The Jeremy Kyle Show, 3e, 9.45am It's not a random day off without spending half an hour watching people tearing into each other on daytime TV. If Jeremy's guests are a bit much for you there's always Dr Phil on RTE One at 10.25am - tough issues but not quite so much anger and shouting. Read more: Jeremy Kyle viewers annoyed by ITV’s Harry and Meghan wedding breaking newsflash

Today with Maura and Daithi, RTE One, 3.30pm or Elaine, TV3, 3pm Ireland's early afternoon TV offerings are alien to those who toil outside the home every weekday, but they're generally an easy watch, best enjoyed with a nice hot cuppa, and unlikely to raise your blood pressure, unless you take exception to Maura's wardrobe, in which case you should probably find something else to do. Irish guy has no regrets about modeling male shapewear on daytime TV - even though he ended up on Gogglebox Ice Age: The Meltdown, Netflix (from Thursday) One to watch with the kids when they're defrosting their fingers and toes after a morning in the snow!

Misery, Netflix (from Thursday) Another snowy treat. Kathy Bates plays the Number One Fan of James Caan's best-selling author. When he crashes his car in the snow, she rescues him and nurses him back to health, but she's not quite prepared to let him go until he rewrites the end of his latest novel. Creepy, unnerving, brilliant. Based on Stephen King's 1987 novel.

