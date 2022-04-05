Smash Hits magazine back after 16 years with a one-off special to mark the return of Derry Girls

Derry Girls 'No, not the biscuit tin' interview, included in the Smash Hits special. Picture: Channel 4

It was a staple of the teen magazine market; cheesy, cheeky and more fun than fact-filled.

Now, 16 years on from the publication of its last edition, Smash Hits is back with a one-off special to mark the release of the third and final season of hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls.

The popular sitcom returns to our screens on April 12, after a break of three years, bringing viewers on a trip down memory lane to the 1990s.

Created by Lisa McGee and based on her own experiences, Derry Girls follows the lives and loves of a group of school friends as they navigate their teen years against the backdrop of the Troubles.

To celebrate the hugely anticipated return of Derry Girls, 4creative has collaborated with Bauer Media Group to produce a colourful, 28-page magazine inspired by 1990s nostalgia and ‘last-day-of-school-chaos’.

Expand Close Derry Girls Smash Hits special cover. Picture: Channel 4 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derry Girls Smash Hits special cover. Picture: Channel 4

The magazine includes a pull out double-page poster of the cast and Derry Girls-themed features including a ‘How to Dress like a Wee Popstar’ fashion segment, with nods to All Saints and East 17 and the irreverent Biscuit Tin interview with its not-so-serious questions. There’s also a pin-up poster of the handsome Father Peter and an agony aunt column, with advice from the inimitable Sister Michael.

Video of the Day

Read More

Naturally the four girls Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson) and Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland) appear on the front cover along with the ‘wee English fella’ James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn).

More than 150,000 copies will be handed out across the UK and Ireland as well as included with this week’s issues of Heat and Closer.

The nostalgic campaign will be brought bang up-to-date via TikTok and Spotify. On TikTok, fans will be able to access magazine content adapted for social, including filters where users can insert their own faces onto the cover. Spotify is asking listeners to create their own mixtapes, made up of their favourite 1990s tracks which can then be loaded onto a virtual customisable cassette tape.

Lynsey Atkin, executive creator at 4creative, said: “Smash Hits and Derry Girls is a match made in 90s heaven: both icons of their time, wildly popular and with an incorrigible urge to say what they think — even when it gets them into trouble.

“We have absolutely loved bringing this campaign to life; giving the Derry Girls — and the wee English fella — the full pop star treatment and working with Bauer Media and Lisa McGee to give fans even more of Erin and the gang before school’s out for good.”

Lucie Cave, chief content officer at Bauer Media, added: “With season three of Derry Girls set in 1998, reviving our iconic 90s magazine Smash Hits for a one-off special was a no-brainer.

“Working incredibly close with the Channel 4 team meant that we were able to be keep the energy and essence of both brands in sync throughout and ensure that the show was seamlessly woven throughout all editorial — including the fan-favourite ‘Biscuit Tin’ interview and classic ‘How to Dress Like a Popstar’.

Expand Close Derry Girls 'No, not the biscuit tin' interview, included in the Smash Hits special. Picture: Channel 4 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derry Girls 'No, not the biscuit tin' interview, included in the Smash Hits special. Picture: Channel 4

“Nostalgia is having such a moment, and this is like jumping back into your teenage bedroom and grabbing a hairbrush to sing in the mirror — we can’t wait for fans to grab a copy and dive into Derry Girls in all its glory."