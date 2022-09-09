'Sleazy and demeaning’ comments sparked Bláthnaid’s Ní Chofaigh's sexual harassment complaint

Comments made by a work colleague which Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh felt were sleazy and demeaning were the catalyst for her employment case against RTÉ, according to insiders at the national broadcaster.

The television and radio presenter was so upset by what was allegedly said to her that she filed a formal complaint.

But the matter ended up before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) when Ms Ní Chofaigh felt she was sidelined after filing the grievance.

The 51-year-old Nationwide presenter yesterday dropped the employment case, in which she alleged sexual harassment and victimisation, just as it was about to be heard.

As a result, the full details of her allegations may never get a public airing, unless Ms Ní Chofaigh chooses to proceed with a separate but related High Court action.

An RTÉ source said the colleague who allegedly made the remarks to her in the aftermath of an event did not appreciate how they might be construed.

An investigation took place but the precise outcome of it is not widely known.

The WRC was told an investigation report included the names of three people, including one “public figure”.

The RTÉ source said Ms Ní Chofaigh felt her career suffered after she reported the matter in 2019.

“The feeling she had was that she was under-utilised because she raised the issue,” the source said.

A four-day hearing of her claim under the Employment Equality Act had been due to get under way at Lansdowne House in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

However, her barrister Claire Bruton said the claim was being withdrawn and read a statement agreed between the parties.

“The claimant withdraws her proceedings before the Workplace Relations Commission. The claimant withdraws her allegations of discrimination against the respondent,” the barrister said.

“The claimant accepts the outcome of the RTÉ investigation processes in respect of all matters.

“The parties confirm they are both satisfied to have reached agreement to draw a line in the sand and move on from these matters in light of their ongoing working relationship.

“The claimant confirms no compensation was paid to her in the context of the agreement.”

RTÉ had denied the allegations.

Ms Ní Chofaigh was not present when the statement was read out.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, adjudicating officer Breiffni O’Neill said a number of “high-profile individuals” had been due to give evidence.

It is understood witnesses were only stood down yesterday as the resolution of the matter occurred shortly before the hearing was due to begin.

Mr O’Neill had also said an aspect of the claim concerned alleged comments made following an event. He had planned to hear this section of the case in a private session.

It is unclear whether Ms Ní Chofaigh still intends to pursue her separate High Court personal injuries claim.

Colleagues believe it is now unlikely the case against RTÉ will go ahead in circumstances where Ms Ní Chofaigh is to continue working for the national broadcaster. However, no notice of discontinuance has been filed to date.

Neither Ms Ní Chofaigh nor her solicitors responded to queries on the matter.

Ms Ní Chofaigh also declined to comment on the case when it was filed in 2020.

Since then, there has been little activity in the lawsuit and no hearings in court.

Last May, while the WRC claim was still live, RTÉ said the presenter would be continuing in her role with Nationwide.

While the mother of four has been tight-lipped about her now-withdrawn complaint, she has previously spoken about an earlier incident in which she said she was sexually harassed in the workplace.

She said this occurred when she landed her first job in RTÉ over 30 years ago and that the incident was the subject of an internal investigation.

In an interview with Newstalk in 2008, she revealed the devastating impact it had on her life.

“Sexual harassment then, nobody understood it,” she said. “I understood it as a feeling, what it made you feel, but I didn’t have the words to articulate it.

“I didn’t even understand that’s what you called it, but somebody trying to undermine you by making you feel dirty and making sexual innuendo – that’s the only definition I have of it because I’ve been there.

“I found myself in quite a serious situation with an internal inquiry instigated by myself because of the stuff I had gone through with a male colleague.

“At 18, to find yourself going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, what has happened?’ and this thing, the inquiry, is running in front of me like a machine and I have no control over it.

“To find yourself in front of suits being asked questions and not knowing how you are feeling.”

Ms Ní Chofaigh described herself as very innocent when she started at RTÉ and believes people took advantage of her.

The perpetrator in that incident is dead. RTÉ never revealed the outcome of its investigation.