Sky to raise monthly pricing on some services

The company, which is the biggest TV subscription provider in the country, will charge an average of €3.31 more per month for current customers.

The TV services affected are the following: Original, Variety, Sky Q Bundle, Sky Entertainment, Sky Multiscreen and Q Multiscreen.

The price rises will come into effect from December 1st.

However, the company says that it will not be raising the price of “standalone” broadband services.

“Nobody likes price changes but they allow us to continue to invest in our TV service, bring you even more unmissable shows and introduce new technology so you can watch what you want, when you want, where you want,” said the company in a statement.

The company said that the price rises would only affect “standard pricing”.

Sky’s move comes after Netflix recently raised the price of its online video service to €12 per month for the standard package and €16 per month for the family package.

Virgin Media has also recently increased pricing on some of its products.

“We understand that a price increase is never welcome news, and I assure you that this is not a decision that Virgin Media have taken lightly,” said a Virgin Media sales representative.

The price rises come as Eir seeks to grab a bigger chunk of the television subscription market with a new Eir TV service that is based on Apple TV set top boxes. However, the service will be €5 per month more expensive than Eir’s current Eir Vision television service.

Sky added that customers currently on an offer will pay the same amount as the offer stated.

“If your offer is based on a percentage of your bill, this will still apply for the duration of the offer, but your discount will now be worked out based on your new price,” it said. “If your offer gives you a fixed amount off your bill, you will still get this fixed amount off the new price for the duration of the offer. If your offer gives you a fixed price for the affected products, this price will not change for the duration of the offer.”

