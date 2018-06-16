Six One presenter Keelin Shanley joins the RTÉ News blooper reel

The RTÉ presenter was caught dusting off her shoulders on camera at the end of a report on the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis on Friday's Six One news.

Her face was a picture of shock and horror when she realised her preening had been broadcast to the nation. It was much like the time former RTE news presenter Aengus Mac Grianna was caught fixing his tie and powdering his nose.

Or the time he walked casually into shot. Or the time he started accidentally reading the sports news. It's fair to say Aengus was the King of Bloopers, but he had been at RTÉ for 30 years so Keelin, who has only been presenting Six One for seven months, has plenty of time to ratchet up a few more clangers.

Online Editors