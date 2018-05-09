Six One news co-anchor Caitriona Perry wrote to Bryan Dobson for career advice when she was 14

Caitriona Perry has revealed she wrote to Bryan Dobson for career advice when she was 14.

Over two decades later the 37-year-old journalist is the new co-anchor of RTÉ's Six One news, sitting in the seat vacated by Dobson after his departure for RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"At the time, Bryan was Business Correspondent, and I was looking for tips on getting into journalism!" she told VIP magazine. "All I ever wanted was to be a journalist, so I wrote to all sorts of people who I thought were doing a good job, and Bryan was one of them. I wanted advice on how to become a journalist, where to study in college... similar to the kind of messages I get now, actually, which is really nice!"

Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry settle into their new roles as RTE’s Six One co-anchors

Caitriona worked for Newstalk and Today FM before landing the role of Washington Correspondent with RTE, which she filled for four years before moving back to Ireland to take up her new role, alongside Keelin Shanley, in January. Dobson's former co-anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin, meanwhile, moved to the main Nine O'Clock evening news on RTÉ One, and she was one of the people from whom Caitriona sought advice when making the transition from correspondent to presenter.

"I chatted to everyone who has done it, from Bryan to Sharon Ní Bheoláin and I'm very friendly with Sean O'Rourke too," she told VIP. "Being a correspondent is a very different job to being a presenter so it's great to hear the lessons learned by the people who have done it."

