Single and looking for love? First Dates Ireland searching for men for new series
Men of Ireland – the producers of First Dates want to hear from you.
The Irish version of the hit reality dating series is coming back for a fourth season and TV bosses are eager for men, particularly those aged over 30, to apply for the show.
First Dates Ireland has had three successful seasons on RTE2 so far and the show has always had a surplus of women and young people eager to find love, but they have found it more difficult to attract male applicants.
Coco Television, the production company behind the show, issued a call, saying “Over 30? Single? Looking for love? Men of Ireland, we want to find you your perfect match.”
They also shared a video of fan favourite Alice Marr, who is the waitress in the restaurant who mixes and mingles with the daters, encouraging people to apply.
“If you’re single and looking for love, we’re reopening the First Dates restaurant for another series.
“We’re looking for people of all ages, especially those over 30. We cannot wait to hear from you,” she said.
- For more information or to aplply. please visit cocotelevision.ie
Online Editors
Related Content
- First Dates Ireland in search of older daters for new series
- First Dater Jamie reveals he told attackers to 'hit me harder' when he was being 'queer-bashed' after coming out