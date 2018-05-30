Entertainment TV News

Single and looking for love? First Dates Ireland searching for men for new series

Maitre D' Mateo Saina of RTE's new show First Dates. Photo: Tony Gavin
Alice and Mateo invite the public to apply for First Dates

Sean O'Grady

Men of Ireland – the producers of First Dates want to hear from you.

The Irish version of the hit reality dating series is coming back for a fourth season and TV bosses are eager for men, particularly those aged over 30, to apply for the show.

First Dates Ireland has had three successful seasons on RTE2 so far and the show has always had a surplus of women and young people eager to find love, but they have found it more difficult to attract male applicants.

Coco Television, the production company behind the show, issued a call, saying “Over 30? Single? Looking for love? Men of Ireland, we want to find you your perfect match.”

They also shared a video of fan favourite Alice Marr, who is the waitress in the restaurant who mixes and mingles with the daters, encouraging people to apply.

“If you’re single and looking for love, we’re reopening the First Dates restaurant for another series. 

“We’re looking for people of all ages, especially those over 30. We cannot wait to hear from you,” she said.

Online Editors

