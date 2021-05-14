Singer Steve Wall says role in new western alongside Emily Blunt is 'biggest I’ve ever played'

Irish singer and actor Steve Wall of The Stunning has landed a major TV role alongside Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt.

Talented Wall, last seen here playing the character Baz in RTE TV drama The South Westerlies, will be a prominent character in Amazon/BBC series The English.

The six-part Western will also feature fellow Irish actors Stephen Rea and Ciaran Hinds.

BBC One and Amazon have rounded out the cast for The English, with the likes of Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom) and Toby Jones (Marvellous) joining headliner Blunt.

Produced by The Irregulars outfit Drama Republic and written by The Honourable Woman scribe Hugo Blick, The English follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt) as she arrives in the mythic mid-American landscape in 1890 seeking revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history that must be defeated at all costs if either of them is to survive.

Steve Wall reveals: “I auditioned for a smaller role The English last December, and then they called me back and asked me to re-audition for the part I’ve now got cast in.

“It’s a really great part and the biggest I’ve ever played. I’ve been on the PUP since the start of the pandemic, so this is the one thing that’s been keeping me going…knowing I have this on the horizon.

"If that wasn’t there I think I’d be going crazy.”

Wall, who also starred in The Witcher and Raised by Wolves, admits he feared that the project was going to be shelved due to setbacks associated with Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

“I was very concerned and anxious that the project wouldn’t go ahead,” Steve tells me.

“It was supposed to start shooting in Spain in February, and then the Covid restrictions kicked in and they banned flights from Britain because of the UK variant of the virus and all that.

“But then everyone that had been cast got an email from Emily Blunt saying, ‘thanks for holding out, I’m completely committed to this project, we will get it done and thank you for your patience.’

“I breathed a sign of relief knowing she was totally committed to it and it was going to happen.

"We later got the word that they would commence in May, so they’re all there now preparing for the production. I will be there shooting it from mid-June until the end of August and it is due out next year.”

Steve has just released a new single, Rise with the Sun, with Simon O’Reilly. He will be back touring with The Stunning in October – check out their dates at thestunning.net.