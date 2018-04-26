Sinead Desmond's permanent replacement on TV3's Ireland AM confirmed after 6 months

Six months after Sinead Desmond's sudden departure from Ireland AM, TV3 have finally confirmed her permanent replacement.

Desmond left the station in October last year after 11 years. Now, Ciara Doherty, who has been filling in as co-host since November, will remain in the position on a permanent basis.

She is the only female host alongside Mark Cagney, Alan Hughes and Aidan Cooney. Donegal native Ciara has been working at the Ballymount station since 2010 and joined Ireland AM in 2015 as a reporter.

Ciara Doherty is the new co-host of Ireland AM

Although she started out studying law at UCD she moved to London and studied Broadcast Journalism at the London College of Communications. She spent three years as a researcher at ITV before returning to Ireland in 2006 to work for Newstalk Breakfast.

She then joined TV3's Midweek and began developing, producing and presenting a series of documentaries including At Home with the Healy Rae’s and Michaela: The Search for Justice. Following her qualification as a barrister from Kings Inns, in 2014, Ciara moved full time into TV3’s News and Public Affairs documentary unit before joining the Ireland AM team.

Sinead Desmond and Alan Hughes, Mark Cagney and Anna Daly (right)

“I’m delighted to become the new co-anchor on Ireland AM and join such a fantastic on-air team," she said in a statement. "The show has a great legacy and rapport with its viewers and I am very much looking forward to continuing to bring a lively, entertaining and informative show to our audience each morning.”

Speaking in February, Mark Cagney said Ciara had been a hit with viewers, "Ciara is playing a blinder, the audience love her."

Online Editors