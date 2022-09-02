Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM

Simon Delaney surprised viewers and his co-hosts when he made the sudden announcement this morning that he is to leave Ireland AM after seven years.

The popular telly host caught everyone including Elaine Crowley and guest presenter Killian O'Sullivan off guard when he revealed that he is quitting because he wants to focus on other projects.

Simon said: "I'm going to be filming for a movie in a couple of weeks, then have a couple of weeks off and then I'm doing another bit of filming which means I'm going to be stepping away from Ireland AM.

"I'm here for [this] weekend, so you can't get rid of me that easily."

Asked if he could give any hints on his new projects, Simon answered: “I can’t really. They are two great jobs but you will be the first people to know [about them].”

Killian said: “I’m going to miss you though,” while Elaine added: “You’re the best co-host I ever had.”

Returning Elaine's compliment he said: "You're the best co-host I ever had. I'm here Saturday and Sunday too."

Elaine also shared a photo of herself looking glum alongside Simon.

She wrote: "He's swapping the small screen for the silver screen.

"Best of luck Simon, I'll miss ya buddy! Also happy birthday."

Simon is the latest in a line of presenters who have recently left the popular morning show.

Laura Woods said goodbye to the Ireland AM crew back in October.

Around the same time Anna Daly also left the team as she was "ready to move on".

She explained: "I was ready to move on myself. I have too many opportunities that I don’t want to keep saying no to.

“It was very much my decision. I think I was ready to manage my own diary and not rule things out because I wouldn’t be allowed to do them.

“I was restricted in Virgin, I couldn’t do everything I wanted to do because you are very much part of Virgin.”