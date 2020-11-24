Shots for the stars: Paul and Daisy catch up with Normal People

Paul Mescal makes the cover of GQ magazine, which has named him breakthrough actor of the year

Paul Mescal has revealed he and Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones recently got together to rewatch the hit show in full while playing a drinking game.

The pair had been unable to watch the 12-part series, which aired on RTÉ One in the spring, with each other due to lockdown restrictions.

Mescal, named breakthrough actor of the year at GQ’s forthcoming virtual Men of the Year Awards, told the magazine the experience had been “very special”.

The 24-year-old, who made his TV debut in the series, said: “We hadn’t actually watched it together, Daisy and I.

“Because of lockdown, we hadn’t done that, so last week we got together and watched the whole thing through.

“We actually ended up playing a little drinking game: every time Connell wouldn’t complete a sentence or any time Marianne would make an emphatic statement that made Connell uncomfortable we did a shot.

“We ended up talking over most of it, just reflecting on particular days, costume changes, memories.

“It was very special to get to do that with her. The thing we shared – will always share – is so unique.”

The Kildare actor also reflected on finding overnight fame following the success of the show.

Asked what it was like being in the middle of a media storm, he said: “Brutal, if I am honest with you. Totally brutal.

“At first you think ‘Oh, this is a bit glamorous’ when someone is taking a picture of you buying ready-to-eat avocados and cigarettes at the off-licence, but soon enough you feel it begin to infiltrate your brain.”

Mescal also addressed his decision to give up Gaelic football and focus fully on pursuing acting after suffering a jaw injury.

He said: “I played it on the sly for two years.

"I had already decided to give it up in my final year but then I got slapped pretty hard across the face and my jaw snapped.

“If sport was my thing on the side, I had to drop my thing on the side. No distractions.”

Online Editors