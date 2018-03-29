The residents of Carrigstown were rocked in last night's Fair City as Karen was discovered lying covered in her own blood on the floor.

Shocking scenes in Fair City as Karen found unconscious and bleeding with 'slut' scrawled on fridge in lipstick

Wayne got the shock of his life when he walked in and discovered her lying in the kitchen. Karen (Kate Gilmore) had been growing increasingly unhinged recently after she was turned down by Sean (Ryan Andrews).

She had already kissed Wayne (Victor Burke) and then flirted with him again in the Station Bar while his enraged wife Orla looked on. On the same night, she planted a kiss on Decco (David O'Sullivan), encouraging his wife Kerri-Ann (Jenny Dixon) to throw a drink over her.

Wayne tries to help Karen but fears she is dead. Fair City, RTE One

Now someone has come to give the troubled woman her just deserts and attacked her, with Wayne unsure if she was alive or dead. Following her behaviour in the Station, Karen's mother Aoife has begun to fear her daughter is a danger to herself. After her scuffle with Aoife (Lesley Conroy) that left her with a cut across her face, Carol (Aisling O'Neill) headed to McCoy's and told off husband Robbie, telling him he is blind to who Karen really is. Elsewhere, Sash (Stephanie Kelly) was horrified to hear about what happened at the Station between Decco, Kerri-Ann and Karen. With their marriage already on the brink of collapse, Sash ordered the pair to sort things out once and for all.

Decco didn't budge, and instead accused Kerri-Ann of ruining their family after she had an affair with her old flame Mondo behind her husband's back. Oisin (Stephen Ball) has already been in Karen's crosshairs lately, and he was concerned when he heard that she has gone missing, while his father Paul (Tony Tormey) warned him to keep his distance from her. He later flew into a panic when he found out what had actually happened to her.

"I was really shocked when I read the scripts for the episodes this week," said Victor Burke, who plays Wayne. "The cast and crew have pulled out all the stops to create what we hope will be a great storyline for our audience. Wayne reels when he discovers Karen at home in his kitchen lying on the floor with a bloody wound.

Wayne's had a tough week of it with Karen kissing him in Sunday's episode and his wife and the whole community wondering if he and Karen have been having an affair behind Orla's back.

"When he finds Karen injured in his and Orla's kitchen he tries to help her, but the way that events unfold will have far-reaching effects for the Carrigstown community at large."

The next episode of Fair City airs tonight on RTE One at 8pm.

