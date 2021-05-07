Shock as First Dates contestant Camelia is stood up

TV viewers were left fuming last night when a contestant on RTÉ’s First Dates was stood up.

Camelia Lefebvre-Rafik, a 34-year-old comedian from Canada, was left in awkward silence as it became apparent her prospective partner would not be showing up for the last episode of the dating show.

"Awe me heart for that girl, she’s stunning,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"What sort of an a***hole would stand a girl like her up?” another wrote.

One viewer posted a picture of the empty escalators: “That’s the saddest image I’ve ever seen on First Dates.”

"Poor Camelia.....Someone let her down badly there. She deserved better as she seemed lovely,” said yet another fan.

Tweeting this morning, Camelia, who is one half of the We Just Met dating podcast, herself tweeted: “Finally, I'm not the only one to be appalled about my love life!”

However, it wasn’t all bad, as viewing some of the sympathy for her on social media, she added: “I'm a Meme!!! YASSSS.”