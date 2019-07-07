'She's just like my homie' - Amy Schumer comes out in support of Love Island's Maura Higgins
Hollywood's favourite comedian, Amy Schumer, has come out in support of Ireland's Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.
The US actress and comedian is an avid fan of the TV show and is throwing her support behind the Longford native in a video, which she will release later today.
The 38-year-old says she feels "very connected" to Maura and sees the Irish woman as her "homie".
"I'm loving this season of Love Island," she said.
"I want to give a shout out to Maura. She's just like my homie, I feel very connected to her."
Last month, Girls creator Lena Dunham also announced she was a member of "Team Maura" after watching her confront a fellow contestant for talking about her behind her back.
Schumer, whose message will be broadcast in full during tonight's Love Island: Aftersun at 10pm on Virgin Media Two, is an icon for a generation of young women - and, like Maura, she is no stranger to risqué one-liners.
A native New Yorker, she has become world famous due to her lack of fear when discussing everything from dating to blacking-out drunk, female body hair and doing the walk of shame.
Critics of her shows have called Schumer "the daddy of carnal stand-up", given that sex and the female body are regularly discussed in her on-stage routines.
Meanwhile, offering her own support for Maura, Dunham, who is currently living in Wales while filming, took to Twitter to write: "For you folks in the UK who are bingeing on Love Island like me, like Maura, I want a partner who can match me, not a coward who thinks I'm OTT, cringey and an attention seeker! Team Maura," she added.
Having initially attracted ire from viewers for her X-rated comments and her explosive entrance into the Love Island villa, Maura's straight-talking, authentic approach is slowly winning over an army of fans.
The show is due to air until August 4, when the most loved-up couple will take home a prize of €50,000.
Sunday Independent
