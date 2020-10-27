'She's driving the action' - Jessie Buckley stuns Fargo writer with turn as killer nurse

The creator of the acclaimed Fargo TV series has heaped praise on Irish star Jessie Buckley, saying she is "something special".

"Physically, she's an incredible improviser," said writer and director Noah Hawley.

"She finds things to do in the scenes that totally affect it and change it.

"It's almost like she's driving the action, like she's a rudder. It doesn't even feel like improvisation - it feels like she's that person doing whatever it is they're doing in each take."

The Killarney actress plays polite nurse Oraetta Mayflower, who has a habit of murdering her patients, in the fourth and latest series of the black comedy.

"She's sort of an angel of mercy and, on some level, a villain," said Hawley of the dark and funny character.

He told the Los Angeles Times he was amazed at how the 30-year-old got into the complex role, walking the line between farce and drama in nearly every scene.

"She was great at even the most absurd things," Hawley said, citing a scene in which Oraetta gets in a car with Jason Schwartzman's gangster, Josto Fadda, and engages in a sex act while warbling a patriotic American song.

"She's literally a dominatrix to Jason's character and yet she has this veneer of Minnesota nice.

"You can really go wrong with that. You can go way too broad, but she didn't."

The Times said the latest instalment is as weird as ever, with thugs, do-gooders and an Oraetta-baked pie laced with drugs.

"But Buckley always manages to make her drug-snorting, Edith Piaf-loving character into a living, breathing - albeit terrifying - human being," the paper said.

Co-star Schwartzman said: "Her ability to appear totally real is something that seeps into everything she does."

Buckley, the star of Wild Rose and Chernobyl, said her character was "a female grim reaper" and she spent three days with a movement coach to capture her walk.

"There was something kind of birdlike about her from the moment I first read the script," she said.

The drama is set in Minnesota, so Buckley listened to recordings of people from the state until their extended vowels became second nature.

"For me, a dialect is like learning a piece of music. Over time, it sinks in, and then you have to forget about it," she said.

The busy actress can currently be seen in the film I'm Thinking of Ending Things on Netflix.

She has also just completed a shoot on the Greek island of Spetses, where she had been filming Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

"I've been waking up every morning at six o'clock and going for a swim in my knickers before I go to work. I've been reticent to re-enter real life, so I've been clinging on to fake life," she said.

