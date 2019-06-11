Sherif Lanre has left Love Island villa after breaking rules - 'I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way'

Sherif Lanre has left Love Island after “breaking the villa rules”, ITV has said.

The contestant, who is a chef and semi-professional rugby player, expressed his regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment” on the ITV show.

Lanre said in a statement: “In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

ITV has not yet said which rules were broken in order to lead to his exit.

A statement from Love Island said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist Anna Vakili.

Fans had noticed his absence in last night's episode, predicting he had "gone home".

One wrote: "Alright but has Sherif gone home or where he at?"

Another posted: "Was it just me or was Sherif just not in that episode? Have I missed something or?"

One shared: "Hopefully Sherif was getting a trim today because he wasn’t seen once in tonight’s episode"

Love Island continues on ITV2/Virgin Media Two.

