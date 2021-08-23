Sheena McGinley’s Love Island final 2021 postmortem: Well, that was disappointing...

IT’S been eight weeks (and one day) since the Love Island Villa opened its doors and, over the last two months, I've not complained (much).

Tonight, however, was the toughest watch. NOT GONNA LIE. Did we not already see the final four couples declare their unrelenting love for each other during their neverending Epic Dates?! But first...

It's the turn of the Latin Dance "lesson". Yep, it's that part of the final episode where the final four couples get to sweat up a storm in the Majorcan midday sun – under the ruse of getting prepped for the "Summer Ball."

And what attire is best for learning Salsa? Thongs. And Crocs. Or, in Liam's case, mid-shin socks and a pair of Nikes. How did they all get on? Well, by her own admission, Faye may as well have "given Teddy a cardboard cutout" of herself. The clear winners were Tyler and Kaz...

Shapes sorted, Kaz soon got a text announcing the girls were about to leave the Villa for a pamper fest before the ball. While they were slathering themselves in all sorts, the boys were trying to pen their 'Declarations of Love.'

Soon after, it was time for the boys to get trussed up in tuxedos, while the girls presented themselves, one by one, like debutants in the 1950s. Only THIS debutant took it next level...

Then, each couple professed their feelings. And, to be honest, it was just very hard to digest. Probably because we'd heard it, like, a few days ago. That and my cynicism hinders me from being able to stomach soppy sentiments. AND I'M TIRED…

Apologies. Covering Love Island is a bit like labour; you forget just how relentless it is. It has been my job to regale the finer details of each episode, therefore, I am duty-bound to impart a snippet of what I'm choosing to spare you. It was mostly like this...

Sorry but how can Liamâs declaration of love just be reeling off all the horrible things he did and how it made him feel bad lmao. Men are actually mad.#LoveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) August 23, 2021

This also came out of Liam while perched at the altar of schmaltz: "Laying next to you made me forget that I was in bed but almost made me feel like I was floating on a cloud floating high up in the skies." I rest my case.

I feel like us Irish viewers are all collectively crawling out of our skin, we canât take this level of earnest sincerity. #LoveIsland — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) August 23, 2021

As a notable plus, however, Faye had a public moment of clarity, which must have been nice for Teddy (and his brothers).

When it was their turn to profess their feelings, Faye said: "At times, my outbursts caused our relationship to seem cursed but I’ll be forever grateful you stood by me at my worst."

See, it rhymed and everything. Then, we had THE LONGEST montage known to humanity as Iain recapped the entire eight weeks in about four minutes.

Then, it was the moment of truth...

The couple in fourth place was... Kaz & Tyler. I think I speak for everyone when saying WTF? They should've won. Twitter was understandably raging! Thankfully, 2019 winner Amber was – as always – on hand with comforting pearls of wisdom.

There is wayyyy less pressure not winning to be together and work together you know itâs not a bad thing at all

Just keep supporting her #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) August 23, 2021

The couple in third place was... Faye & Teddy, leaving Chloe & Toby and Millie & Liam in the final pairings. Needless to say – everyone was on tenterhooks given Liam & Millie, probably one of the most vanilla couples in Love Island history, could possibly win. That's when everything became clear – it is time to start letting the Irish vote.

i propose that next season the irish viewers should be the only ones allowed to vote, the british public have shown time and time again that they are incompetent #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AtmA8H0tTl — rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 23, 2021

And, after the longest pause known to humanity................ Millie and Liam won. That's eight weeks down the swanny, anyway. Then they did the whole "What colour envelope did they choose; who got what?! Did they share the money?! But no one really cared (Millie got the money, and she chose to share it, despite everything).

Anyway, Listen. I'll leave it there. I've been Sheena McGinley, and I've been here all summer. And now, I'm FIERCE disappointed. Thanks for joining me. Maybe see you next year?

