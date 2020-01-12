'She was just very nurturing' - First Dates star reveals he lost his virginity to a ghost

ANY girl who wants to date this young Limerick man may have some strange competition in the future — ghosts.

Rob (30) tells his startled dinner companion Leona (33) that he and a female phantom once got down and dirty.

“That was something that happened when I was 16,” the visual and audio artist elaborates to the Sunday World when asked about popping his cherry in such a strange way.

“As a kid I was always susceptible to paranormal entities and I used to see a lot of ghosts growing up.

“They are white silhouettes, I’ve seen them walk through doors. I’d wake up and they’d be sitting at the end of my bed. I remember my mum was sick at one point and I walked in and there was a ghost rubbing her feet and looking at her really empathetically.”

Rob recalls that while living in an apartment in Limerick’s Windmill Street with his mother and two brothers that the energy levels went ‘crazy’.

“I had a romantic connection with a ghost called Molly while living there and she was just very nurturing,” he maintains.

He insists that people should not scoff at the idea that someone could have sex with a ghost.

“Wait until you try it,” he winks. “It was more a case of me kind of lying down and her kind of teaching me. So she would have gotten on top and been more dominant in the scenario.

“There was a warmth and energy which I could feel. I felt quite safe. It was three times it happened and was enjoyable. She was about six or seven years older than me at the time, so I would say she was in her early 20s.”

He says the family was forced to flee the apartment when things started going haywire.

“The apartment got extremely active shortly afterwards,” he remembers.

“That’s why we moved out ofthere. The lights went on and off by themselves, plates were smashing. We woke up one morning and there were about 1,000 handprints all over the hallway — we actually ran out of there.

“I went back at one point and asked the new occupants ‘did you ever see anything in there?’

“They just looked at each other and said ‘how do you know that?’ I told them what happened me as I used to live there. They looked like they were relieved that they weren’t crazy anymore.”

Rob has nothing but fond memories of Molly.

“It may have developed into a relationship but I moved out of there and I never saw her again,” he complains.

He says he would be open to meeting a new ghost.

“I wouldn’t rule out another sexual relationship with another ghost. But there are certain things you can’t do with a ghost, so that would be kind of an issue as well.

“It would be good if you wanted to go to the cinema — you only have to pay for yourself.”

Rob has 55 tattoos all over his body, with one side ocean themed and the other having a Halloween flavour. He reckons he has spent over €20,000 on his body art.

He got his first tattoo at the age of 23 and adds one at a rate of every two weeks.

“I recently got a huge panther’s head tattooed on my stomach,” he says.” I want to have my whole torso tattooed and I’m getting a tattoo done every two weeks.

“It’s an aesthetic thing. As a kid I’ve always been a very expressive person.”

Although he may look like a metal head Rob is more a pop music fan. “I’m a huge Backstreet Boys fan,” he discloses. “I’m very passionate about them, I’ve met them a couple of times. My plan within the next 10 years is to manufacture my own boyband.”

He is also a big cosmetic surgery fan and hopes people will follow his progress on his Instagram account, 23 RobMac.

“I got some done and I plan to get more,” he reflects. “I got rhinosurgery in Turkey which

is a nose job. I’ve always been inspired by Michael Jackson and he propelled me into cosmetic surgery.”

Leona, from Kildare, is also a big fan of tattoos, with her body featuring the likes of Care bears, leopard prints and My Little Pony.

She has also had personal trauma to deal with.

“I’ve had stage two breast cancer three years ago,” she confesses. “I had six months of chemo and full breast removal. I’ve had talks about getting reconstructive surgery and I’m on a waiting list. But there’s more important things,I’m not going to say no to it or yes.”

First Dates is on RTE 2 on Thursday at 9.30pm.

