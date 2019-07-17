'She likes the banter so fingers crossed there might be something there' - Amber's mum has high hopes for Greg O'Shea on Love Island

Love Island star Amber Gill’s mother has her fingers crossed for romance between her daughter and new Irish arrival Greg O'Shea.

In Tuesday’s episode, Amber was called to go on a date with professional rugby player Greg, who hails from Limerick.

Vanessa said, of her daughter’s potential new partner: “If he makes her laugh, because that’s what she likes, she likes the banter. So fingers crossed there might be something there.”

It looks like there may well be sparks between Amber and Greg as she emerges from their date on tonight's episode to tell her fellow islanders, "His accent is fabulous. And he can take the banter."

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, Amber's mum also said that she hopes Amber will not continue to try to pursue a romance with former flame Michael Griffiths.

Amber meets Greg on Love Island.

Amber was dumped by Michael two weeks ago after he fell for newcomer Joanna Chimonides while Amber was in alternate villa Casa Amor.

Earlier this week, Joanna was dumped from Love Island, but Michael chose to remain in the villa, causing speculation that he may want to get back together with his ex-partner.

However, as Amber revealed that she still had feelings for him, Michael insisted that nothing would happen between them again.

Amber’s mother also told ITV’s This Morning that it was “hard” watching her daughter cry on TV during her discussion with Michael.

She said she thinks “Amber will realise now” that he really does not intend for them to have a relationship, despite their previous strong connection.

Vanessa told the programme: “I don’t think she’ll go back with him, I hope she doesn’t. Because of the whole way I think he’s played it.

“He hasn’t been upfront with her. He’s been a little bit holding himself back, I don’t know whether he’s playing a little bit of a game. But I think he should’ve been honest with her when she opened up her feelings to him when they went to that night out.”

Amber’s best friend Martin said: “It just goes to show that he’s playing a game, because if he (Michael) really had those feelings for Joanna, he would’ve just walked the other night.

“And I just thought: ‘Why are you staying?’”

Martin said that he hopes Amber and her current partner Ovie Soko, with whom she is in a friendship couple, will win the series and the £50,000 prize.

“I think they both could be the first-ever friendship winners on Love Island,” he said.

“He’s lovely. When her and Michael started off, they started off as friends. It grew and it progressed and it was natural and that’s why I think the public connected with

Vanessa added that Amber is "very guarded" but that she is happy that people are finally seeing her softer side.

“I think it’s been a fantastic experience for her, because she is very guarded and I think everybody saw that at the beginning. And she’s been on an emotional rollercoaster," she said.

“She’s had probably one of the best stories in there. We’re seeing the soft side to her now and that’s what I absolutely love, that people are starting to get her.”

Love Island continues on ITV2/Virgin Media Two tongiht at 9pm.

