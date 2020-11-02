‘She directed it, she edited it, that’s her baby’ - Lucy Kennedy reveals Amy Huberman was ‘very nervous’ ahead of Finding Joy premiere

RTÉ's Finding Joy star Amy Huberman was "very nervous" in the lead up to the premiere of season two of the show, TV presenter Lucy Kennedy has revealed.

While the series has received mixed reviews, its creator and lead actress Huberman (41) was anxious before it aired, despite it being the highest rating comedy debut of 2018 for RTÉ.

Huberman filmed an episode of Lodging with Lucy with Kennedy (44) several weeks before the first episode of Finding Joy's new season aired.

"She was really nervous, really nervous, which is what I mean in that she is like the rest of us," Kennedy told the Herald.

"She really cares. She directed it, she edited it, that is her baby."

Read More

The show sees Huberman reprise her role as Joy, who is trying to recreate herself as an entrepreneur and develop her brand.

And while some of the reception for the comedy series has not exactly been glowing, Kennedy said she still "loves" it.

Expand Close Amy Huberman in Finding Joy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Huberman in Finding Joy

"She was very, very nervous, I know there's been mixed feedback on it," she said.

"I love it because I have her sense of humour and I just see her, as well as Joy.

"She is Joy. She is in real life, so she's actually not acting in Finding Joy, that is Amy.

Kennedy said that Huberman, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Brian O'Driscoll's third child, is "very private" about her personal life.

"People just presume that we know each other in real life because we're both kind of silly and slightly similar, but I had only maybe met her twice," she said.

"I didn't know what she was going to be like. All I knew is that she is notoriously private.

"I didn't realise we'd have as much in common as it is, and she is the first guest I've ever asked, 'Can we be real friends in real life?' And she said yes, thank God.

"We laughed a lot. We chatted all things life, acting, children, social media and her career"

Kennedy said the actress doesn't have a plan for after Finding Joy and that tonight's episode will be an "eye-opener" for the public's perception of Huberman.

"People just presume Amy's just a working actress, but Amy doesn't know what she is doing after Finding Joy," she said.

"I think this will be an eye-opener for a lot of people with Amy in that she is just like the rest of us. She's hoping to succeed in what she is doing and always thinking of the next gig at the back of her mind.

Lodging with Lucy is on tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One