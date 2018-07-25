Laura Anderson has been garnering praise from Love Island viewers after she comforted New Laura in the wake of the lie detector test.

'She deserves to win on her own' - Love Island's original Laura praised for comforting love rival Laura over Jack

Despite the fact that New Laura had asked Jack some very pointed questions about Original Laura during the test, and despite the fact she had effectively stolen Jack from her, Original Laura was still there to wipe away New Laura's tears on Tuesday night's episode.

The fallout of the test was explosive, as Jack and Dani had a war of words, Megan had a meltdown over her past, and even Josh and Kaz worried about being smug.

New Laura was feeling low after she found out the public didn't think her relationship with Jack would survive beyond the villa walls. She was also feeling a little miffed that Jack admitted there were other girls he believed were better looking than New Laura in the villa.

As she shed a few tears on the balcony, Original Laura was right by her side to wipe them away and offer the younger woman some words of support.

"I’ve travelled since I was so young. Anything that’s been thrown at me I’ve just like taken it on the chin and been like ‘nah Laura you’re good’. Now, all of a sudden, because I’m liking a boy, and I’m on my arse like, ‘oh f**k’.” said New Laura between sobs.

Laura Crane, aka New Laura, has been upset ever since the lie detector test. PIC: ITV

Original Laura replied, "Stop being so hard on yourself. You and Jack are fine. You know how you feel, you just have to trust the situation.”

Viewers were impressed by the fact that Original Laura, who is currently coupled up with Paul, was willing to reach out to the woman who effectively stole her man, and some called for the £50,000 prize to be handed over to her alone.

new laura was a jerk to old laura with her questions!! #LoveIsland and old Laura is so kind to try and comfort her when she's upset. ugh.. old Laura has her issues.. but she really is classy dealing with what she had to deal with. — ⚜️♕ jul (@DinahTribe) July 25, 2018

Laura has been screwed over by Megan, Georgia and New Laura and has been there for them even with the knives in her back. She's a beautiful girl and I think she deserves to win on her own. She's better than all of them. #LoveIsland — James Gunn (@The_Gunn_Man) July 25, 2018

New Laura was insensitive with old Laura during the lie detector test asking Jack silly questions so she could boost her ego, but guess who was drying her tears tonight?



Yep, that’s right! #loveisland — sadz (@sadiyabotan) July 24, 2018

Idk why you all so surprised about OG Laura comforted New Laura, she was the one that apologised to Megan after called her slag for stealing her man, also the one that cheered so loud when Megan asked Wes to be her BF. She is on different level. Angel. #LoveIsland — Nens. (@hoeguain) July 24, 2018

@lauraanderson1x is EVERTHING.

What a beautiful human being. Inside and out. It's a shame its a couple who win @LoveIsland And not an actual person. Laura is a wee gem as we'd say in Scotland. #loveIsland — Lisa (@ForeverLisa2015) July 24, 2018

Original Laura is such a nice person comforting new Laura #LoveIsland — Quick maths 🇳🇬🇸🇳 (@misspennyldn) July 24, 2018

'Old' Laura does not get enough for credit for how much she supports the girls who take her 'man' #LoveIsland — Neesh K (@neeshsharnk) July 24, 2018

I honestly wish Laura was my best friend, or if @LoveIsland would let one person win, I’d chose her. She’s a ledge #LoveIsland #girlcrush — Rebecca Marks (@Beccamarks) July 24, 2018

Just shows what a kind hearted and mature person old Laura is comforting new Laura. Honestly what a queen👸🏼💓 #loveisland — Caitlin (@caaaitlinxo) July 24, 2018

