Sharyn Ward's stunning rendition of Black is the Colour earns her place in Ireland's Got Talent final with Fly Youth

Sharyn, from Longford, describes herself as a "very proud Irish Traveller" and impressed in her first audition with a performance of Stand By Me, but judge Louis Walsh asked her to return to her Irish roots and she sang Finbar Furey's Sweet Sixteen without accompaniment and blew the judges and audience away.

During Saturday night's semi-final she was equally impressive with Black is the Colour, earning praise from the judges and the second available slot in the final.

"I love your voice, loved your first audition and it was even better tonight," said Louis. "You look like a real star, you sing from the heart. I think you have a recording voice."

Michelle added, "I hope you feel as gorgeous as you look. Please do not ever veer off, don’t ever change." Jason added that Sharyn's accent makes her "unique" and he said she had a "chance of winning this whole show".

Denise told Sharyn, "I think you’re really special, I love the simplicity of it, just beautiful."

Sharyn was the second act through to the final, after Fly Youth, whose spectacular performance earned them the most votes from the audience.

Denise told them they "made this show a show" and said she would pay good money to watch them, adding, "You blew the roof off". Louis, meanwhile said they were "world class" and the "best act I have ever seen on any show in Ireland."

Michelle said the dance troupe moved her to tears.

The second spot was down to Sharyn or young magician Aidan McCann (9) with the judges choosing to save Sharyn despite Aidan giving a flawless performance.

Sharyn Ward gives me chills every time she sings. Her voice is so perfect for Irish trad songs #GotTalentIRL @GotTalentIRL — Hannah Louise (@hihannahlouise) March 30, 2019

Sharyn Ward is in a league of her own. 👏👏👏 #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/0qKSBXzMHS — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) March 30, 2019

Sharyn Ward singing Black is the Colour has me BAWLING, what a voice!! #GotTalentIRL — Laura (@ONeillLaura_) March 30, 2019

#SharynWard @GotTalentIRL The sound of your voice is amazing. Act of the night for me.. — Margaret Moore (@magdalymoore) March 30, 2019

Lads #SharynWard ... Never heard that song before, but it was stunning! What a voice and she looks beautiful ❤️ #GotTalentIRL — Miss Suzy (@MissSuzy41) March 30, 2019

@GotTalentIRL #SharynWard singing was spectacular. The emotions from her vocals get to your soul. I had tears in my eyes. She needs a recordng contract.

She came across as such a lovely person, she needs to be in the final. #GotTalentIRL — Robin Of Sherwood Fan (Linda) (@thebigloc) March 30, 2019

Sharyn Ward sang beautifully tonight, her rendition of Black is the colour would make the hairs stand up on your arm.



We are all so proud of you, Sharyn. You go girl ❤❤❤❤



video to upload later, hopefully. — Travellers' Voice (@VoiceTraveller) March 30, 2019

OMG If Sharyn Ward sang that song on Eurovision we would have a good chance of getting somewhere 👍 — angelina Elbell (@tubs1965) March 30, 2019

Ok I'm a bit behind the rest of ye, but I LOVE this haunting song Sharyn Ward is singing so powerfully. #GotTalentIRL — Aoife (@irishginge) March 30, 2019

Sharyn Ward hands down. She sung that haunting song so beautifully. — Aoife (@irishginge) March 30, 2019

#GotTalentIRL Sharyn Ward was exceptional in my opinion. I love how her voice has grit and honey at the same time and her song choices are spot on. — Hilary Band (@Hilzcat) March 30, 2019

Ireland’s Got Talent continues on Virgin Media One tonight at 7.30pm with the Grand Final on Sunday 7th April

