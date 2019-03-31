Entertainment TV News

Sharyn Ward's stunning rendition of Black is the Colour earns her place in Ireland's Got Talent final with Fly Youth

Sharyn Ward on Ireland's Got Talent, Virgin Media One
Aoife Kelly

Sharyn Ward's stunning rendition of Black is the Colour earned her a place in the Ireland's Got Talent Grand Final next week.

Sharyn, from Longford, describes herself as a "very proud Irish Traveller" and impressed in her first audition with a performance of Stand By Me, but judge Louis Walsh asked her to return to her Irish roots and she sang Finbar Furey's Sweet Sixteen without accompaniment and blew the judges and audience away.

During Saturday night's semi-final she was equally impressive with Black is the Colour, earning praise from the judges and the second available slot in the final.

"I love your voice, loved your first audition and it was even better tonight," said Louis.  "You look like a real star, you sing from the heart. I think you have a recording voice."

Michelle added, "I hope you feel as gorgeous as you look. Please do not ever veer off, don’t ever change." Jason added that Sharyn's accent makes her "unique" and he said she had a "chance of winning this whole show".

Denise told Sharyn, "I think you’re really special, I love the simplicity of it, just beautiful."

Sharyn was the second act through to the final, after Fly Youth, whose spectacular performance earned them the most votes from the audience.

Denise told them they "made this show a show" and said she would pay good money to watch them, adding, "You blew the roof off".  Louis, meanwhile said they were "world class" and the "best act I have ever seen on any show in Ireland."

Michelle said the dance troupe moved her to tears.

The second spot was down to Sharyn or young magician Aidan McCann (9) with the judges choosing to save Sharyn despite Aidan giving a flawless performance.

Ireland’s Got Talent continues on Virgin Media One tonight at 7.30pm with the Grand Final on Sunday 7th April

