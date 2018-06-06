Sharon Horgan adapting Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for RTÉ2

Women On The Verge is a six-part series which will air on RTE2 and on UKTV's entertainment channel W in the UK.

The show, which is co-written by author Laura Martin, has just begun production. It will be filmed in London and Dublin and is being co-produced by Horgan's Merman company. The series, based on Martin's book Woman On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, follows the lives of three career women in their 30s.

Kerry Condon

While they are all at different stages in their lives, they all share the same concern that while their friends and colleagues seem to have their lives under control, theirs are going in the opposite direction. The series stars Kerry Condon (35) as Laura, an investigative journalist who is at risk of ruining her career after sleeping with her boss.

Eileen Walsh (41) plays Alison, a character who is back with her ex-boyfriend Martin after a series of disastrous one-night stands. Rounding out the group is Nina Sosanya (48), who stars as Katie, Laura's friend who persuades her to go for a series of psychotherapy sessions with the enigmatic Dr F - who is played by Sharon Horgan.

Horgan and her Merman co-founder Clelia Mountford said: "We were huge fans of Lorna's book that told her personal story so compellingly and honestly. "We are very happy that we're finally getting to bring her story to the screen and destroy whatever privacy she has left."

Executive producer Justin Healy said that the fact the series, which is based in Ireland with Irish characters, will also be shown in the UK is proof of the level of comedic talent in the country.

"We are delighted to be working with Sharon Horgan, Merman and House Productions on this Dublin-based comedy drama," he said.

"The writing and performing talent across the series is phenomenal, and we are thrilled to be partnering with UKTV to bring this Irish comedy not just to RTE2, but to a UK audience. "The fact that UKTV and Sharon were keen produce an Irish scripted comedy is testament to the fact that Irish people are incredibly funny and that we have some of the best creative comic voices around, something we will continue to develop and support at home and internationally."

It will be directed by Annie Griffin with Gavin O'Grady serving as producer. The show is the latest creative offering from Horgan, who recently began filming the fourth series of her Bafta award-winning comedy, Catastrophe.

The actress was back in Dublin recently to attend the Ifta awards, where she won Best Female Performance for her work in the Channel 4 comedy. "I'm really happy. It's really special because the last few years I haven't been able to get here because we've been filming Catastrophe. Ifta have been lovely to me over the years," she said.

Online Editors