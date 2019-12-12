Shane MacGowan to sing 'Fairytale of New York' during special Late Late Show tribute

Shane MacGowan will perform his most famous song, 'Fairytale of New York', on Friday night's Late Late Show.

Shane MacGowan will perform his most famous song, 'Fairytale of New York', on Friday night's Late Late Show.

The special performance of the Christmas classic is part of a segment which will pay tribute to The Pogues frontman and celebrate his work and career.

A BBC radio presenter last week reignited controversy about the song when he stated that he was banning it from his playlist for the festive season.

It followed similar controversy last year when two RTE 2FM presenters and others spoke about their discomfort with some of the terms used in the song, terms which are censored by some radio stations across the world.

MacGowan will sing the original, uncensored version of the song on Friday's Late Late Show as well as several other beloved hits.

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill will also be in studio to sing 'A Rainy Night in Soho' with the singer's band.

Guests including Aidan Gillen, Patrick Bergin, Moya Brennan, Philomena Begley and Pat McCabe will join host Ryan Tubridy, Shane, and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke, to discuss his songs and the impact he and The Pogues have had on the Irish music industry.

Shane's sister Siobhán MacGowan, journalist and musician, will also be in studio and US politician Martin O'Malley will speak about the impact his music has had on him as an Irish-American.

Other friends have recorded video messages which will be played for Shane on the night.

Also on the show will be Pat Shortt performing as his latest character, fellow comedian Jason Byrne, and Ryan will chat to volunteers who have been working with the homeless over the past year.

Read more: Fairytale Of New York row 'silly' - Victoria Mary Clarke

'A nasty, nasty song' - 'Fairytale of New York' controversy reignited as BBC DJ bans Pogues hit

Online Editors