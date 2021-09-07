Love Island 2021 host Laura Whitmore has hit back at online trolls after the show’s reunion on Sunday night.

Bray native Whitmore had received backlash for some of the questions she asked and for the seating arrangements.

The TV presenter took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a screenshot of a message she received after the show in which she was accused of asking the Islanders “invasive” questions.

In her response to the message, Whitmore said: “I insist everyone sees the questions before they go on air and are ok with it. I believe in choice, so nothing is ever asked without permission. I only ask questions that are pre-approved by the compliance division.”

She continued and said, “shall I clarify a few other things?”.

Fans also expressed their disappointment that contestants Kaz and Tyler were not invited onto the couch to be interviewed like the rest of the finalists.

To this Whitmore replied: “Hundreds of people work on Love Island. My job is not to organise seating arrangements. I barely know what seat I’m sitting in before the show as the set changes so much.”

She added: “We invited Kaz to sit with Toby for his ex's segment, but she didn’t want to and it’s her choice to make.

"Everything is run through the islanders beforehand. It’s all about choice.”

Unlike previous years, the islanders were not allowed to drink alcohol on Sunday night’s special. Whitmore credited this as the reason why the contestants might have appeared nervous on screen.

She said: “I however had a large glass of wine before the show.. Having spent the last two series of Celeb Juice not drinking I owed it to myself.

She ended the string of online messages with: “If I see anyone giving sh*t to our islanders, I will call you out.”

During The Reunion episode, Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon were joined by Lillie Haynes.

During his time in rival villa Casa Amor, Liam was unfaithful to Millie with Lillie, prompting them to nearly split, but they went on to win the show and split the £50,000 prize money.

The trio came together during the episode and faced questions from host Laura Whitmore.

The interview also saw Lillie remaining tight-lipped when asked about press photos appearing to show her with footballer Jack Grealish.

Viewers also saw scenes from finalists Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank’s first date and him asking her to be his girlfriend.