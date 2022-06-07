Sex talk, questionable tattoos and ‘Bish’ the fishmonger: here are the best bits from episode one of Love Island

We are guessing Luca was born in 1995, thanks to the tattoo. Photo: ITV

It’s that time of year again, folks, when Love Island enthusiasts take to Twitter to offer commentary on the first show.

Tan lines and ill-fitting string bikinis abound

Among the public’s complaints? The usual: “Nobody is vibing”, “Everybody is so dry and boring”, “Why does Tasha keep saying ‘Stunning!’?”

The answer to all of the above is: they are all nervous as hell. Hence why this tweet addressing the regression is apt.

This is not love island this is Year 12 common room #Loveisland — Tania (@TaniaY_xoxo) June 6, 2022

This type of viewer feedback, in my experience, will continue unabated until Casa Amor happens in a few weeks’ time. Regardless, I’m here to bring you the best bits twice a week so you might be able to insert yourself into “watercooler conversations” if you so wish.

But first, here’s the mandatory recap of last night’s show. Why? Context!

Episode one recap

The ladies arrived, squealing and prosecco-popping commenced, eye-watering tan lines were surveyed, hair was tossed, and then Laura arrived with her now trademark “HELLO GIRLS, HOW ARE YIS!”

She had them lined up by the pool and dropped the clanger that the public has been playing Cupid for the first time, choosing the boy they should first couple up with. This did not go down well…

I would be fuming too

If someone else chose for me

I did 3 interviews telling you my preferences and you let the BOZOS pick!!? #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 6, 2022

While Amber has a point, said BOZOS also picked her to win the competition in 2019 alongside the lovely Greg O’Shea. So, what couples did the bozos come up with? The most obvious, of course!

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

A breakdown of who coupled up with who

:: 26-year-old "kind of smart" microbiologist from Dublin, Dami was first out – with the public deciding he should be partnered with 24-year-old nanny from London, Amber. Dami did not look too thrilled, but I've a feeling his face might just have one setting. Random fact: he has a heart-shaped birthmark on his “love stick”.

:: 22-year-old student Liam was the second male to land. Among the things that boggle his mind? How grapes turn to raisins and the fact that Elton John isn't two separate people (Elt 'n’ John). He was partnered with Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma. More on that later.

:: Next up was Ikenna, a sales specialist who's been single for three years and seriously into buns. His record for the number of kisses in a night is "15-20", and it wasn’t even the last night of the Gaeltacht.

Ikenna was partnered with 23-year-old hotel worker and “female playah” Indiyah. While Ikenna was “gassed” to be matched with Indiya, she looked miffed. Their first conversation mostly revolved around the size of her bottom.

:: Dubai-based real-estate agent Andrew was next in. He was keen to get cracking – given he’s "27-year-old and time is ticking”. The public thought model and dancer Tasha would be the perfect match for him. Their first conversation involved the location of Gurnsey, the fact that it’s not in Ireland, and whether or not dancers need to be flexible.

:: So, that left the paramedic Paige with fishmonger Luca, who presumably was born in 1995 given the tat emblazoned over his belly button. Their first conversation was "favourite sex position" because, well, Love Island. Paige divulged that her’s is "the broken eagle", whereas Luca's is "the oyster". While he later admitted he fancies Tasha and Gemma, he should consider sticking with Paige given she actually likes his collection of arbitrary tattoos.

Episode one best bits

The most outstanding bits to happen throughout the course of last night’s 90-minute celebration of bountiful buttocks, in my opinion, were a heady mix of personality traits, stilted conversations, and the arrival of one “DaVeedaHDAy.”

But first, hats off to the show’s narrating stalwart, Iain Stirling, who proffered a quippy blend of current affairs (House of Commons ‘tractor porn’ jokes aside) alongside such lines as this observation of Dubliner Dami on the brink of finding out who the public had chosen for him: "His heart is in his mouth – and on his penis!" Iain Stirling, ladies and gentlemen.

Our second star of the night must be Indiyah and her level of frankness. Among her nuggets of wisdom were some very telling insights regarding her view of males, such as “all men are red flags”, “men are weird”, and – upon learning the public was choosing her partner – this outburst “UGH, NO, NOT SHORT, TATTOOS, UGLY TRUNKS!"

She also has a major phobia of questionable footwear, so she wasn’t best pleased when Ikenna bounded out wearing Crocs. However, she may make an exception given her admission to the girls: "Shoes are a big thing for me, but he gets his toes done, which I really like."

Plus, she got to ride him around the garden like a pony during the obligatory first-night game of dares.

The third notable talking point was Luca and the abbreviation of his surname from Bishop to just ‘Bish’ because, you know, it rhymes with fish. To confirm, that’s “Bish sells fish”. Man wants his own branding range, innit.

Given the tats and general bawdiness around his chosen conversational topics, it would be easy to write Luca off. However, anyone with eyeballs could see last night that there was a genuine look of admiration and respect for Tasha.

Sticking with Tasha for a moment, she’s coming across as a genuine ray of positivity – so long may that continue.

Our fourth best bit comes in the form of Gemma and Liam. The 19-year-old garnered quite a bit of backlash for her treatment of her partner from the offset.

Student Liam seems akin to a Labrador pup; he knows something is up but his master keeps bopping him on the nose. For example, their first chat was rather awkward given Liam was straight in with "Were you with a footballer? Why do I think you were with a footballer?"

Instead of enlightening him that Michael Owen is in fact her father, Gemma shut him down. Then, during the dares, she demanded he didn’t ask her to perform a lapdance for him. So he didn’t. When she was asked to kiss the person she fancied most, she planted one on the new guy…

This brings us neatly to our final best bit of the night. And there poor Luca thought he was the only "Italian Stallion" in the villa…

Davide (pronounced Dah-vid-day, which the islanders found rather confusing) made quite the impact when entering the villa. Everyone fancies him, even the boys. When the mandatory game of dares kicked off, he essentially got ALL the action. Should you require a visual, think of a seriously beefed-up version of Giovanni from Strictly Come Dancing.

As has become customary for the first episode, Davide got a text, saying: “In 24 hours you will couple up with the girl you fancy the most, leaving one boy vooooolnurrrable. We'll see who the luckiest one is."

One would assume it won't be Paige considering she cornered him for a chat about her love of mafia-related books...

Davide looks both bored and offended. Not she bringing up the mafia. White on white racism. Man I am embarrassed #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 6, 2022

Overall vibe…

Me trying to watch #LoveIsland and also keep up with the memes on twitter pic.twitter.com/K98VDn8R6p — Alex (@alex_t0dd) June 6, 2022

Tweet of the night…

Dami is a a scientist and Irish he’s literally the male yewande #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0pAMFprnFH — Mia 🤧🥀 (@miamulholland_x) June 6, 2022

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

