Selling Sunset: Two new cast members to join for sixth season

Two new realtors will join the cast of Selling Sunset for its sixth and seventh seasons – including model Bre Tiesi who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children

Tiesi, 31, and Nicole Young have joined the other women of the Oppenheim Group who deal with multi million-dollar property listings in LA.

Young is a longtime member of the Oppenheim Group, led by broker brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

She is a close friend to co-stars Jason, and Mary Fitzgerald and even officiated the wedding between Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnnet in season two.

Young revealed that she was slated to appear in the first season but “got cold feet”.

“Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business – which I’m very protective of – to the entire world,” she told People.

Now, Young says she’s grown “personally and professionally” and sees joining the cast as “an incredible opportunity”.

“I’ve talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions,” Young continued. “She kept reiterating, ‘Just be yourself. Don’t try to be anything you’re not. Don’t try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you’.”

Model Tiesi, who gave birth to her son with Nick Cannon five weeks ago, is also set to join the series. Tiesi told People she wants to “transition out of modelling” and “start setting myself up for a long-term career”.

“I started taking [real estate] more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales,” Tiesi explained.

“As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!”

While Netflix has not yet announced a drop date for season six, there are still questions over whether the show’s “villain” Christine Quinn will return.

At the end of the last season, Quinn faced accusations of bribing a colleague’s client to work with her instead - claims Quinn has since denied.

Quinn also did not attend the season five reunion episode, and confirmed she has left the Oppenheim Group and launched her own company.