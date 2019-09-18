DONALD Trump's former press secretary made his US Dancing With The Stars debut while performing the salsa wearing a neon green ruffled shirt.

Sean Spicer's hips 'set in cement' as he makes dance debut on Dancing with the Stars

Sean Spicer, a controversial addition to the show due to his role in US president Trump's government, danced with partner Lindsay Arnold to the Spice Girls' hit Spice Up Your Life.

Spice started his performance by banging on a pair of bongos.

Judges awarded the pair a lowly 12 out of 30, placing them near the bottom of all contestants.

Judge Bruno Tonioli, who also appears on Strictly Come Dancing, said Spicer's hips were "set in cement", but the overall performance was "strangely entertaining".

"There was some elem- ent of salsa there, not always on time or in rhythm," he said.

Former Strictly judge Len Goodman told Spicer: "You brought fun to the ballroom. Well done."

Spicer was White House press secretary in 2017, and his tenure was marred by controversy.

He infamously claimed the crowd at Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington DC was the biggest ever for the event, a claim widely denounced as untrue.

Spicer also regularly clashed with journalists covering Trump's presidency and often rallied against the "fake news media".

When it was announced that he was appearing on Dancing With The Stars, host Tom Bergeron blasted the move.

He said the show should be a "joyful respite from our exhaustive political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliations".

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, also on the show, deleted his Twitter account after a backlash against his support of Spicer.

PA Media